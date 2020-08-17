Tory Dandy Named Co-Head of CAA Sports’ Football Division

Tory Dandy has been named co-head and managing partner of CAA Sports’ football division, the agency announced on Monday.

He joined CAA Sports in 2016 and represents more than three dozen football clients with a combined $600 million in contract values. His client roster includes A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, Eddie Goldman, Marshon Lattimore, Shaq Lawson, Denzel Ward, Sammy Watkins, Devin White and Mike Williams, among others.

“Tory is an extraordinary agent. He has an impressive track record of success for clients, and his work ethic, dedication, and loyalty is unmatched,” said Jimmy Sexton, co-head and managing partner of football, and head of coaches and executives, CAA Sports. “Since joining our group, he has served as a leader and mentor to clients and colleagues alike, and we are excited to see what he can accomplish in his new and well-deserved leadership role.”

Dandy began his career in 2004 at Synergy Sports as an intern. In 2006, he became director of recruiting at Maximum Sports, where, just three years later at the age of 29 years old, he signed the #3 overall Draft selection, Tyson Jackson.

“CAA Sports has long been the dominant force in both the sports and entertainment industries. This success is a testament to our core values as a company – one that promotes a collaborative work environment to provide the best possible service to our clients,” said Dandy. “I am proud to be part of a company that upholds its culture to the highest standard, and supports and invests in the future of its talented employees.”