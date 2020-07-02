Sony Pictures Chief Tony Vinciquerra, WorldLink CEO Toni Knight to Divorce

Tony Vinciquerra, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman-CEO, and WorldLink Ventures founder-CEO Toni Knight have initiated divorce proceedings after 17 years of marriage.

The couple disclosed the decision in a joint statement provided to Variety. Both said the split was amicable.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion, we have decided to divorce. This was not an easy decision, but we know the time is right for us to end our marriage and to continue our relationship as close friends and as loving parents to our three wonderful children,” the statement said.

“Our 17 years together have been the most exciting and rewarding of our lives and we would not trade those memories for anything. With our children not yet through high school and highly engaged in extracurricular activities, there is much for us to experience together. We look forward to sharing those experiences as friends. We both thank you all for your friendship and support as we transition to this next chapter in our lives. We ask that you recognize our privacy and the sensitivity of our children during this time.”

A veteran of Fox, Hearst Television and CBS, Vinciquerra has been the chief executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment since 2017. Knight has a long resume in TV ad sales. She’s served as founder and CEO of WorldLink Ventures, a sales rep firm for direct response ads and infomercials, since 1997. The couple married in 2003.

(Pictured: Toni Knight and Tony Vinciquerra)