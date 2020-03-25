×

Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

By and
Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show, Radio City Music Hall, New York, USA - 09 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on June 7. However, Broadway has been closed since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with producers tentatively setting April 12 as the date that theaters will reopen. That may have been optimistic given that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow and New York City is at the epicenter of the public health crisis.

“The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us,” the American Theatre Wing said in a statement. “We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again. We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so.”

Many theater insiders expected that the awards show would not move forward as planned. The calendar was not on the show’s side — April 23 was supposed to be the cut-off date for shows eligible for Tony contention and nominations were slated to be announced on April 28. However, many plays, such as “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and “Hangmen,” which were expected to be contenders, instead opted to close before officially opening. It was too uncertain when Broadway would be back in business and many of the cast members had other commitments. Other spring productions, such as “Caroline, or Change,” have been pushed back to the fall.

The Tonys aren’t the only awards show upended by the global pandemic. The Olivier Awards, the U.K. theater industry’s highest honor, were originally supposed to take place on April 5. They have been canceled.

More Biz

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Broadcasters Pressure Government for Freelancer Pay as Decision Looms

    The leaders of broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have united to apply pressure on the U.K. government for expansive economic measures for the self-employed — a highly anticipated directive due Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his daily press briefing Wednesday that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer would reveal these measures on [...]

  • Bill Cosby is escorted out of

    Bill Cosby's Attorneys Fear He Will Contract Coronavirus in Prison

    Bill Cosby’s attorneys fear that he will contract the coronavirus in prison, and are contemplating asking for him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix, near Philadelphia, after being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman at his [...]

  • Elan Lee Exploding Kittens Variety Strictly

    Listen: Can a Card Game Become the Next Big Media Brand?

    For game designer Elan Lee, business is about more than profits; it’s his own personal redemption. After spending 20-plus years in a career that took him from crafting special effects at Industrial Light & Magic to lead game designer at Microsoft’s Xbox console, he realized he didn’t want to work anymore on anything that contributed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad