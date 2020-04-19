Tom Hanks Opens Up About Coronavirus Symptoms: ‘I Was Wiped’

Tom Hanks opened up about recovering from coronavirus and the symptoms he and his wife Rita Wilson endured while in Australia.

The actor spoke with “The National Defense Radio Show” on Thursday about his and Wilson’s experiences, saying that it affected them in different ways.

“Rita went through a tougher time than I did,” he said. “She had a much higher fever. She had lost her sense of taste and sense of smell. She got absolutely no joy from food for a better part of three weeks.”

He said that he had some “bad body aches and was very fatigued.” Later he added that Wilson “was so nauseous, she had to crawl on the floor from the bed to the facilities.”

Hanks and Wilson announced their diagnoses more than a month ago in early March, making them the first celebrities to come down with the virus.

Hanks was in Australia filming Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on Elvis Presley at the time. He plays Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, and production on the film shut down after he revealed his diagnosis. He said he and Wilson were quarantined in a hospital for three days after they tested positive.

“It was relatively early in Australia’s response to the coronavirus, and they wanted us to not give it to anyone else,” he said. “That’s why we were in lockdown.”

Hanks would try to do basic exercises while undergoing treatment in the hospital, but “I was wiped” after only 12 minutes into a 30-minute set, he said.

“Whoever it was, a doctor or nurse, would come into our air pressurized, isolation rooms. She said, ‘How are you feeling?’ and I said, ‘I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried to do basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn’t even get halfway through,” he recalled. “And she looked at me through her glasses like she was talking to the dumbest human being. And she said, ‘You have COVID-19.'”

Luckily, Hanks and Wilson have recovered from the virus and have returned back home to Los Angeles.