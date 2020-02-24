×

Time's Up Calls Harvey Weinstein Guilty Verdict a 'New Era of Justice'

Elizabeth Wagmeister

Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict
Time’s Up, the anti-sexual harassment advocacy group launched by Hollywood celebrities, has issued a statement on Harvey Weinstein being found guilty.

“This trial — and the jury’s decision today — marks a new era of justice, not just for the Silence Breakers, who spoke out at great personal risk, but for all survivors of harassment, abuse, and assault at work,” said Tina Tchen, the president and CEO of Time’s Up.

Weinstein was found guilty of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree on Monday. He was acquitted of rape in the first degree, and on two counts of sexual predatory assault.

In its statement, Time’s Up thanked the six women who testified during the six-week trial, which began on Jan. 6 and came to a close on Feb. 24 after a week of deliberation.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff and Lauren Young and all the Silence Breakers for their bravery and resolve as they faced this man in court. We continue to believe them — all of them — and continue to be in solidarity with them,” the Time’s Up statement read.

“The jury’s verdict sends a powerful message to the world of just how much progress has been made since the Weinstein Silence Breakers ignited an unstoppable movement. In two short years, Time’s Up helped pass new laws to help survivors achieve justice, helped thousands of individuals take on harassers and abusers in court, and changed the game when it comes to how matters of safety and equity in the workplace are understood,” the statement continued. “While we celebrate this historic moment, our fight to fix the broken system that has allowed serial abusers like Harvey Weinstein to abuse women in the first place continues. Abusers everywhere and the powerful forces that protect them should be on notice: There’s no going back.”

Time’s Up was launched in January 2018 after The New York Times and New Yorker published bombshell exposés detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Weinstein, reinvigorating the #MeToo movement.

