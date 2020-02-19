Time 100 Summit Expands to Two Days, Costs Up to $20,000 to Attend Under Membership Model

Time is doubling down on its elite, invitation-only events business.

The mag’s second annual Time 100 Summit in New York, which springboards off the 16-year-old Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people, will run two days (April 21-22, 2020) up from the one-day event in 2019.

Speakers for the event are scheduled to include: Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos; Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai; author Margaret Atwood; actor, producer and activist Glenn Close; model and actor Tyra Banks; former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry; Airbnb co-founder/CEO Brian Chesky; Lumi Labs co-founder and ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer; former PepsiCo chairman/CEO Indra Nooyi; fashion designer Christian Siriano; and Lilly Singh, comedian, late-night talk-show host, actor and YouTube creator.

The Time 100 Summit brings together leaders from across government, business, Hollywood, health, science, and other disciplines “as a force for collaboration and change,” said Edward Felsenthal, CEO and editor-in-chief of Time.

Getting a seat at the invitation-only event requires membership in the recently launched Time 100 Membership program — which requires you to either pay a fee or be deemed mover-and-shaker-worthy by Time for inclusion in the confab. The program is available in four tiers:

Patron: $20,000 per year, which includes access to attend the Time 100 Summit and other events throughout the year including the Time 100 Davos Dinner.

Delegate: $3,500, which provides access to the Time 100 Summit.

Rising Stars: $1,750 for businesses to send a selected employee to the conference; in addition, Time will hand-pick certain individuals as “ascendant figures in their fields” for complimentary access to the Time 100 Summit. Patron-level members and former Time 100 honorees also may nominate Rising Stars.

Honorees: Current and past people named to the Time 100 lists are granted complimentary access to the conference.

Time also is generating sponsorship revenue from the event: It has signed Citi as a “presenting partner” and State Farm as a “signature partner” for the 2020 Time 100 Summit among other deals.

“It is a bigger undertaking, both in terms of the content and commercially,” said Felsenthal.

Time’s bigger events push comes after Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, bought Time for $190 million in November 2018 from Meredith. Under the previous Time Inc. regime, the expansion of the publication’s events business simply wouldn’t have happened, according to Felsenthal. At the former Time Inc., “Fortune was the events business at the company. Sports went to SI. Celebrity went to People,” he said.

Under the Benioffs’ ownership, Felsenthal said, “we were in a position to do something we had long wanted to do,” which is to take the Time 100 franchise “and to think about it as a community of extraordinary leaders” instead of just a list and a gala reception.

The inaugural Time 100 Summit last year, which featured speakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured above) and Apple CEO Tim Cook, drew 688 attendees, according to the company. The 2020 sessions will again be live-streamed.

This year’s Time 100 Summit will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, where the the 16th annual Time 100 Gala will also take place on April 22. The publication plans to announce this year’s Time 100 list, first published in 2004, on April 15.

As part of the expansion of the Time 100 Summit, new breakout events at this year’s event are scheduled to include a Women’s Leadership Luncheon on April 21 and a Business Leader Roundtable on April 22 focusing on business and the environment in conjunction with 2020 Earth Day.

For both the Time 100 Summit and party, the company has enlisted as creative director David Korins, known for his work on Broadway’s “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Production for both events is being handled by New York-based ProductionGlue.