×

Time 100 Summit Expands to Two Days, Costs Up to $20,000 to Attend Under Membership Model

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Time 100 Summit Nancy Pelosi
CREDIT: Mary Altaffer/AP/Shutterstock

Time is doubling down on its elite, invitation-only events business.

The mag’s second annual Time 100 Summit in New York, which springboards off the 16-year-old Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people, will run two days (April 21-22, 2020) up from the one-day event in 2019.

Speakers for the event are scheduled to include: Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos; Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai; author Margaret Atwood; actor, producer and activist Glenn Close; model and actor Tyra Banks; former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry; Airbnb co-founder/CEO Brian Chesky; Lumi Labs co-founder and ex-Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer; former PepsiCo chairman/CEO Indra Nooyi; fashion designer Christian Siriano; and Lilly Singh, comedian, late-night talk-show host, actor and YouTube creator.

The Time 100 Summit brings together leaders from across government, business, Hollywood, health, science, and other disciplines “as a force for collaboration and change,” said Edward Felsenthal, CEO and editor-in-chief of Time.

Getting a seat at the invitation-only event requires membership in the recently launched Time 100 Membership program — which requires you to either pay a fee or be deemed mover-and-shaker-worthy by Time for inclusion in the confab. The program is available in four tiers:

  • Patron: $20,000 per year, which includes access to attend the Time 100 Summit and other events throughout the year including the Time 100 Davos Dinner.
  • Delegate: $3,500, which provides access to the Time 100 Summit.
  • Rising Stars: $1,750 for businesses to send a selected employee to the conference; in addition, Time will hand-pick certain individuals as “ascendant figures in their fields” for complimentary access to the Time 100 Summit. Patron-level members and former Time 100 honorees also may nominate Rising Stars.
  • Honorees: Current and past people named to the Time 100 lists are granted complimentary access to the conference.

Time also is generating sponsorship revenue from the event: It has signed Citi as a “presenting partner” and State Farm as a “signature partner” for the 2020 Time 100 Summit among other deals.

“It is a bigger undertaking, both in terms of the content and commercially,” said Felsenthal.

Time’s bigger events push comes after Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff and his wife, Lynne, bought Time for $190 million in November 2018 from Meredith. Under the previous Time Inc. regime, the expansion of the publication’s events business simply wouldn’t have happened, according to Felsenthal. At the former Time Inc., “Fortune was the events business at the company. Sports went to SI. Celebrity went to People,” he said.

Under the Benioffs’ ownership, Felsenthal said, “we were in a position to do something we had long wanted to do,” which is to take the Time 100 franchise “and to think about it as a community of extraordinary leaders” instead of just a list and a gala reception.

The inaugural Time 100 Summit last year, which featured speakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (pictured above) and Apple CEO Tim Cook, drew 688 attendees, according to the company. The 2020 sessions will again be live-streamed.

This year’s Time 100 Summit will be held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, where the the 16th annual Time 100 Gala will also take place on April 22. The publication plans to announce this year’s Time 100 list, first published in 2004, on April 15.

As part of the expansion of the Time 100 Summit, new breakout events at this year’s event are scheduled to include a Women’s Leadership Luncheon on April 21 and a Business Leader Roundtable on April 22 focusing on business and the environment in conjunction with 2020 Earth Day.

For both the Time 100 Summit and party, the company has enlisted as creative director David Korins, known for his work on Broadway’s “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Production for both events is being handled by New York-based ProductionGlue.

More Biz

  • Issa Rae Interview Variety

    Issa Rae’s Raedio Partners With Kobalt for Global Publishing Deal

    Kobalt today announced a worldwide publishing deal with Emmy-nominated actor-producer-writer Issa Rae’s company, Raedio Publishing, LLC. The global partnership with Raedio includes creative and administration services, which includes providing guidance and funding on new Raedio signings, pitch Raedio’s writers, artists and library for synchronization opportunities and provide admin services, according to the announcement. Rae has [...]

  • Pharrell Williams movie musical

    Pharrell, Michele Anthony, Jody Gerson, Jon Platt Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York today announced five new members who have joined their Board of Directors: Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group); Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing); Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products); Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing); and artist/producer/entrepreneur [...]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Narrows TV Subscriber Loss in Q4 but Drops Sling TV Customers For the First Time

    Dish Network continued to feel the cord-cutting sting in the fourth quarter of 2019: While its total subscriber losses in the period were not as bad as the year earlier, the company dropped 94,000 Sling TV over-the-top customers — the first time its OTT service lost subscribers since launching in 2015. Dish’s net pay-TV subscribers [...]

  • Deutsche Telekom

    Deutsche Telekom, RTL Join Quake Europe to Boost 5G Startups (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. venture capital firm Quake Capital is partnering with German telco giant Deutsche Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland on a new technology accelerator program focused on 5G immersive entertainment. Based in Cologne, Quake Europe will target seed-level investments in early stage consumer-focused 5G tech ventures in Europe. Deutsche Telekom tech incubator Hubraum is serving as [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Jury Ends First Day of Deliberation With No Verdict

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The jury got the case on Tuesday morning after a six-week trial, in which six women took the stand to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual assault. Weinstein faces five counts, including two counts of predatory sexual [...]

  • CDBaby logo

    CD Baby Is Shutting Down Its Retail Store

    As if the name “CD Baby” weren’t already an anachronism, the independent distributor announced late last week that it is shutting down its retail store, although it will continue to distribute physical product through other channels. “CD Baby’s mission is to help artists monetize and promote their music in the best ways possible,” a message [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad