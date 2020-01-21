Tiffany R. Almy Promoted to Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

Music and entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder LLP has promoted Tiffany R. Almy to partner. The New York-based transactional attorney joined the firm when it opened its doors in 2018. Founded by Paul Rothenberg, Jeremy Mohr and Joshua P. Binder, the trio’s combined clients have included Solange, Charlie Puth, Logic, Top Dawg Entertainment and Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Marshmello and Calvin Harris, among others.

Almy’s roster includes film, TV and videogame composer and producer Dan Romer and songwriter-producer Teddy Geiger. Almy has served on the Board of Women In Music and is an active participant She Is The Music’s New York city initiatives in addition to advocating for Los Angeles-based Femme House, which was founded by her client, LP Giobbi.

Additional attorneys at the firm include Matt Cuttler, Kevin Eskowitz and Kwame Kandekore.

“Tiffany is an incredible lawyer with the highest of integrity and an innate skill for nurturing and developing talent and building businesses,” said the firm’s co-founding partners. “Our trajectory during the first two years of operation has exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to explore continued growth in 2020 and beyond with her as our partner. She has been with us from the beginning, and we are thrilled she is now more firmly rooted in our future.”

Added Almy: “I am honored to continue my career working alongside this group of outstanding, progressive, forward-thinking attorneys. I am grateful for their sustained support and confidence in me to further the successes that this firm has already achieved in such a short period of time.”