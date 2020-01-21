×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tiffany R. Almy Promoted to Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiffany Almy

Music and entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder LLP has promoted Tiffany R. Almy to partner. The New York-based transactional attorney joined the firm when it opened its doors in 2018. Founded by Paul Rothenberg, Jeremy Mohr and Joshua P. Binder, the trio’s combined clients have included Solange, Charlie Puth, Logic, Top Dawg Entertainment and Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Marshmello and Calvin Harris, among others.

Almy’s roster includes film, TV and videogame composer and producer Dan Romer and songwriter-producer Teddy Geiger. Almy has served on the Board of Women In Music and is an active participant She Is The Music’s New York city initiatives in addition to advocating for Los Angeles-based Femme House, which was founded by her client, LP Giobbi.

Additional attorneys at the firm include Matt Cuttler, Kevin Eskowitz and Kwame Kandekore.

“Tiffany is an incredible lawyer with the highest of integrity and an innate skill for nurturing and developing talent and building businesses,” said the firm’s co-founding partners. “Our trajectory during the first two years of operation has exceeded our expectations, and we are excited to explore continued growth in 2020 and beyond with her as our partner. She has been with us from the beginning, and we are thrilled she is now more firmly rooted in our future.”

Added Almy: “I am honored to continue my career working alongside this group of outstanding, progressive, forward-thinking attorneys. I am grateful for their sustained support and confidence in me to further the successes that this firm has already achieved in such a short period of time.”

More Music

  • Taylor Swift Variety Cover Story Sundance

    Taylor Swift: No Longer 'Polite at All Costs'

    “Not a shot. Not a single chance. Not a snowball’s chance in hell.” Taylor Swift — who, at 30, has reached a Zen state of cheerful realism — laughs as she leans into a pillow she’s placed over her crossed legs inside her suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, leaning further still into her infinitesimal odds of winning [...]

  • Tiffany Almy

    Tiffany R. Almy Promoted to Partner at Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder

    Music and entertainment law firm Rothenberg, Mohr & Binder LLP has promoted Tiffany R. Almy to partner. The New York-based transactional attorney joined the firm when it opened its doors in 2018. Founded by Paul Rothenberg, Jeremy Mohr and Joshua P. Binder, the trio’s combined clients have included Solange, Charlie Puth, Logic, Top Dawg Entertainment [...]

  • Kirby Dick Amy Ziering

    'On The Record,' Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc, Charts Course to Sundance After Oprah Exit

    Update: A spokesperson for Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering says the filmmaking team will participate in print and broadcast interviews at the Sundance film festival. The accusers featured in the film are weighing press options at this time. Earlier, a spokesperson for the film “On The Record” confirmed to Variety that only photo calls would [...]

  • Deborah Dugan

    Reports of Ousted Grammy Chief Demanding $22 Million Are 'Outrageous,' Sources Say

    UPDATED: As the war of words between the Recording Academy and ousted president/CEO Deborah Dugan continues to escalate, interim boss Harvey Mason Jr. today issued a statement to the Academy’s membership about Dugan’s alleged misconduct and warned about “leaks and misinformation.” The letter claims that Dugan’s attorney Bryan Freedman sought “millions of dollars” for his [...]

  • Mac Miller, Ariana GrandeAriana Grande in

    Mac Miller Producer 'Believes' That's Ariana Grande's Voice on New Album

    Since Mac Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles,” came out Friday, many fans have been convinced they heard Ariana Grande’s voice on the track “I Can See.” The late rapper’s reps responded to queries with a “no comment.” Now, his ex-girlfriend’s vocal cameo has been confirmed — or equivocally confirmed, at least — by the record’s producer, [...]

  • Mura Masa’s 'R.Y.C.': Album Review

    Mura Masa’s 'R.Y.C.': Album Review

    With his 2017 self-titled debut album, Mura Masa — a.k.a. 23-year-old Channel Islands spawn Alex Crossan — was nominated for two Grammys, including Best Dance Album, and later won one for his remix of Haim’s “Walking Away.” Guests on the album ranged from A$AP Rocky and Charli XCX to Blur/Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn and Desiigner. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad