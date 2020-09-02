TheShowMustBePaused Issues New Set of Demands to Music Industry

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, an organization formed by music industry execs Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang under the name #TheShowMustBePaused began with a call for a single day shutdown soon grew into a movement that called for change across the entire industry. All three major labels, Live Nation, AEG and many other companies pledged millions of dollars and major overhauls to their policies within a matter of weeks, if not days. While that movement has continued through the summer, Thomas and Agyemang issued a new series of demands directed at “ALL organizations operating in the world of Black music” that, broadly speaking, call for:

*greater transparency in the auditing and reporting of its diversity efforts with regard to hiring and compensation;

*”executive leadership rationale” and what percentage of companies’ leadership is Black;

*”fair pay for ALL”;

*a quarterly public report of resources donated (noting monetary donations separately from product donations);

* a system enabling any employee to report and track accountability for executives, assistants, artists or otherwise who are racist or perform unjust acts without retaliation;

* anti-racism and anti-sexism clauses to live performance contracts to hold both purchaser and venues accountable.

* pipelines for Black talent to enter the music business as interns or entry level professionals

* Create career development opportunities allocating budget to support Black executive and professional representation in music departments other than just “urban” or “Black music.”

The post gives the companies 30 or 60 days to respond to specific demands. Reps for the three major labels — Sony, Universal and Warner Music — Live Nation and AEG did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment, however all companies issued detailed initiatives earlier in the summer, that have been updated on their respective websites.

The op-ed, originally published in Billboard, follows in full below:

It has been 90 days since the black out. In the last three months, we have witnessed Black leaders promoted; financial support committed and in many cases distributed; a historic moment of solidarity in the March on Washington; and the list of companies, idealists, and collectives vowing to no longer tolerate racial injustice and inequity grow exponentially.

However, the work does not stop there.

#TheShowMustBePaused

Equally noteworthy, is the brutal attempted murder of Jacob Blake, the killing of non-violent protestors, and the loss of many beloved leaders. Although painful, these events confirm the urgency in our continued action.

The list of those whose action — or inaction — give way to legacies of oppression can no longer be ignored.

From public demonstrations of unity, to the literal burning of institutions that devalue Black lives, we are witnessing a global response to injustice.

#TheShowMustBePaused

For the last three months, we have not stopped fighting. Rather, we’ve applied a focus that solely prioritizes our destination: Progress due to radical activism.

We spent this time galvanizing our membership, navigating difficult conversations, formalizing a plan, and now once again …

#TheShowMustBePaused

We are not pausing now solely to stop, breathe, and think about our role in this fight.

This is a call to action.

A call to actualize the ideals we claim to uphold as people and to advocate for change through the music industry.

Let this serve as a proclamation to those organizations worldwide whose cornerstone is laid and foundation sustained by the potency of Black culture. Now we are making demands.

#TheShowMustBePaused

The following list of demands reflect the collective takeaways of a braintrust composed of the current and future leaders of our field.

We make this first round of demands to ALL organizations operating in the world of Black music.

If you are a company that conducts business in the world of Black music we ask that you respond in 30 days.

# TheShowMustBePaused

Transparency

. Public Diversity Reporting, Audit and Analysis

Provide a third-party public-facing audit and analysis of diversity statistics reflecting both the macro and micro setting of each business parallel for full visibility

Diversity as a function of current employees, new hires, upward mobility, cross-departmental movement, and retention of Black employees.

. Executive Leadership Rationale

Give an account of your C-Suite by publicly addressing the following:

What percentage of your executive leadership is Black?

What is the process by which an individual is selected to be a member of the team/board?

What is the timeline to diversify the group?

. Fair Pay for ALL

Annually evaluate and report pay disparities that exist as it relates to race and gender. When discrepancies are found, adjustments should be made immediately.

Provide equal pay and added transparency for the selection process surrounding independent Black publicists, agencies, and freelance contributors.

Eliminate long-term temporary positions. We demand transparency in process and timeline for a professional to transition from temporary to full-time roles.

. Demonstration of Fiscal Stewardship

We demand a quarterly public report of resources donated (noting monetary donations separately from product donations). This report should include:

The period of time over which the monetary donations will be allocated

Short-term and long-term plans for social justice funding with specific dollar amounts for each organization

Transparency of funds allocated internally to support DEI initiatives complete with a list of internal goals, details on organizational restructuring to accomplish said goals, and plans to hold the internal employees responsible and accountable for results

Action & Accountability

. Employee Reporting & Protection

Provide a system enabling any employee to report and track accountability for executives, assistants, artists or otherwise who are racist or perform unjust acts without retaliation.

. Health Resources & Benefits

Identify and engage free assistance programs for temps and employees (counseling, therapy, coaching), as well as temp PTO and sick days across all labels.

Require that full benefits be offered to all employees after 90 days.

Provide resources for health and retirement benefits for crews in touring – including access to mental health resources for workers while they are on the road.

Contribute to health insurance packages for artists to receive medical, dental, vision, cognitive therapy, substance abuse programs, counseling etc.

. Touring Interventions

Add anti-racism and anti-sexism clauses to live performance contracts to hold both purchaser and venues accountable.

Demand that staffing criteria for venue protection and security includes implicit bias training, and a thorough vetting of off duty officers’ records of excessive force, professional misconduct, and brutality.

Increase diversity and equal opportunity in union membership and leadership so that Black touring professionals are provided consistent competitive opportunities.

. Student Loan Repayment & Tuition Reimbursement

Within the next 60 days, build a plan to incorporate a repayment program into benefits programs for all people employed for at least six months.

Recruitment, Professional Development, & Growth

. Responsive Recruitment Programming

Create a recruitment program for young Black future music professionals with a presence at ALL HBCU’s, available for Black students at PWI’s and community colleges.

. Talent Pipeline

Create pipelines for Black talent to enter the music business as interns or entry level professionals – including opportunities that DO NOT require college credit.

Many leadership roles at music companies do not require college degrees so internships should not be limited to college students.

. Black Senior Executives Across All Departments

Create career development opportunities allocating budget to support Black executive and professional representation in music departments other than just “urban” or “Black music.”

Guarantee safe spaces in all working environments for Black women and WOC.

. Annual Performance Reviews & Growth Opportunities

Institute annual reviews aimed at providing professional growth and development.

If already in existence, clearly outline accessibility to Black staff and ensure criteria to participate is inclusive of factors affecting marginalized communities.

Anti-Racism Training

Fund and mandate that employees at all levels participate in anti-racist, implicit bias and culture sensitivity training taught by third-party, Black-owned consultant firms.

Civic Engagement

. Time Off for Civic Engagement

Give all employees a paid day off to participate in the civic process by voting in national elections.

Give all employees paid time to invest their human capital into community-facing programming. (i.e. student-facing partnerships, mentorships, after school programs etc.)

. Non-Partisan Civic Empowerment

Contribute financial and social capital to organizations working to counteract systemic discrimination in the civic process (i.e. organizations advocating for voting rights, against voter suppression, and educating on the legislative process)

. Local State and National Organizational Support

Support (financially and otherwise) those organizations and individuals providing support to Black communities i.e. fund urban arts programs (private and public), or invest in artists’ social outreach initiatives

. Fund Advocacy Groups

Give to and partner with Black initiatives and campaigns by lending your organization’s notoriety, access to cultural influence and financial resources

Alignment & Partnership

. Participate in TSMBP

Companies who have formed a Diversity and Inclusion Council should have a designated leader (President, task force leader, task force liaison, etc.) who participates in the TSMBP committee to ensure we are aligning efforts across our groups

. Support Autonomy and Ownership

Increase the number of joint venture deals with Black people, specifically women

Provide equity options for Black professionals in key roles in smaller companies and startups

. Actively Participate in Corrective Action