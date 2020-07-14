×
The Weeknd Dominates Shazam’s Mid-Year Charts

The Weeknd Variety Cover Story
Pari Dukovic for Variety

While Shazam’s mid-year charts are filled with new artists and songs, The Weeknd dominated the two biggest ones — he’s the most Shazamed artist worldwide, and his “Blinding Lights” single is the most-Shazamed song globally and in 16 countries. (Check out Variety‘s cover story on The Weeknd from earlier this year, and our exclusive track-by-track Q&A with him about his latest album, “After Hours.”)

Looking elsewhere on the chart, the longest-running No.1 in Shazam’s Global Top 200 is SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” and several songs that entered the platform’s Discovery Top 50 chart (launched to offer a predictive view on up-and-coming songs from emerging artists) like Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey, Powfu’s “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head),” Regard’s “Ride It,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” or Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” all entered the chart on average 11 weeks before reaching their peak position on Shazam’s Global Top 200 — and all of those tracks are now in Shazam’s Top 10 Most-Shazamed tracks in 2020.

Top 10 Most-Shazamed songs worldwide in 2020

  1. “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd (R&B/Soul)
  2. “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN (Dance)
  3. “Dance Monkey” Tones and I (Alternative)
  4. “The Box” Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap)
  5. “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa (Pop)
  6. “Falling” Trevor Daniel (Pop)
  7. “Say So” Doja Cat (R&B/Soul)
  8. “Breaking Me” Topic & A7S (Dance)
  9. “Ride It” Regard (Dance)
  10. “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)

Top Shazamed Songs by Genre

  • R&B/Soul: “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
  • Dance: “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN
  • Alternative: “Dance Monkey” Tones And I
  • Hip-Hop/Rap: “The Box” Roddy Ricch
  • Pop: “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa
  • Latin: “Me Gusta” Shakira & Anuel AA
  • Country: “Old Town Road” (Remix) – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
  • K-Pop: “ON” BTS

 

 

