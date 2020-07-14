The Weeknd Dominates Shazam’s Mid-Year Charts

While Shazam’s mid-year charts are filled with new artists and songs, The Weeknd dominated the two biggest ones — he’s the most Shazamed artist worldwide, and his “Blinding Lights” single is the most-Shazamed song globally and in 16 countries. (Check out Variety‘s cover story on The Weeknd from earlier this year, and our exclusive track-by-track Q&A with him about his latest album, “After Hours.”)

Looking elsewhere on the chart, the longest-running No.1 in Shazam’s Global Top 200 is SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” and several songs that entered the platform’s Discovery Top 50 chart (launched to offer a predictive view on up-and-coming songs from emerging artists) like Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey, Powfu’s “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head),” Regard’s “Ride It,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” or Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” all entered the chart on average 11 weeks before reaching their peak position on Shazam’s Global Top 200 — and all of those tracks are now in Shazam’s Top 10 Most-Shazamed tracks in 2020.

Top 10 Most-Shazamed songs worldwide in 2020

“Blinding Lights” The Weeknd (R&B/Soul) “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN (Dance) “Dance Monkey” Tones and I (Alternative) “The Box” Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap) “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa (Pop) “Falling” Trevor Daniel (Pop) “Say So” Doja Cat (R&B/Soul) “Breaking Me” Topic & A7S (Dance) “Ride It” Regard (Dance) “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)

Top Shazamed Songs by Genre