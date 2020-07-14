The Weeknd Dominates Shazam’s Mid-Year Charts

While Shazam’s mid-year charts are filled with new artists and songs, The Weeknd dominated the two biggest ones — he’s the most Shazamed artist worldwide, and his “Blinding Lights” single is the most-Shazamed song globally and in 16 countries. (Check out Variety‘s cover story on The Weeknd from earlier this year, and our exclusive track-by-track Q&A with him about his latest album, “After Hours.”)
Looking elsewhere on the chart, the longest-running No.1 in Shazam’s Global Top 200 is SAINt JHN’s “Roses (Imanbek Remix),” and several songs that entered the platform’s Discovery Top 50 chart (launched to offer a predictive view on up-and-coming songs from emerging artists) like Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey, Powfu’s “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head),” Regard’s “Ride It,” Topic & A7S’ “Breaking Me” or Trevor Daniel’s “Falling” all entered the chart on average 11 weeks before reaching their peak position on Shazam’s Global Top 200 — and all of those tracks are now in Shazam’s Top 10 Most-Shazamed tracks in 2020.
Top 10 Most-Shazamed songs worldwide in 2020
- “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd (R&B/Soul)
- “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN (Dance)
- “Dance Monkey” Tones and I (Alternative)
- “The Box” Roddy Ricch (Hip-Hop/Rap)
- “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa (Pop)
- “Falling” Trevor Daniel (Pop)
- “Say So” Doja Cat (R&B/Soul)
- “Breaking Me” Topic & A7S (Dance)
- “Ride It” Regard (Dance)
- “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” Powfu (Hip-Hop/Rap)
Top Shazamed Songs by Genre
- R&B/Soul: “Blinding Lights” The Weeknd
- Dance: “Roses” (Imanbek Remix) SAINt JHN
- Alternative: “Dance Monkey” Tones And I
- Hip-Hop/Rap: “The Box” Roddy Ricch
- Pop: “Don’t Start Now” Dua Lipa
- Latin: “Me Gusta” Shakira & Anuel AA
- Country: “Old Town Road” (Remix) – Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- K-Pop: “ON” BTS