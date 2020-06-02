The Weeknd Calls on Major Music Companies to ‘Go Big and Public’ With Blackout Tuesday Donations

The Weeknd, who on Monday donated $500,000 to black-empowerment organizations, urged the three major labels, Sony, Universal and Warner, and top two streaming services, Spotify and Apple, to “go big and public” with donations this week.

“To my fellow respected industry partners and execs,” he wrote in a post on social media. “No one profits off of black music more than the labels and streaming services. I gave yesterday and I urge you to go big and public with yours this week. It would mean the world to me and the community if you can join us on this.”

On Monday, The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye) posted receipts for his donations of $200,000 each to Black Lives Matter Global Network and the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and $100,000 to National Bail Out.

The timing of the message was clearly no accident, as Tuesday (June 2) “Blackout Tuesday” — in which the music industry will basically stop everyday operations to protest police violence against the black community, and strategize on ways to support the community and the black artists and executives who have contributed so much to the music industry and culture.

#TheShowMustBePaused, an initiative created by Atlantic Records exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, has posted several calls to action listed below, including a reading list called “Anti-Racism Resources.”

“Tuesday, June 2 nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the work week,” they wrote. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominatnly from Black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable. … This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.”

