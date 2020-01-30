‘The Photograph’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Photograph.”

Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.08 million through Sunday for 545 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast, “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Just behind “The Photograph” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which saw 619 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.45 million.

TV ad placements for Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section” (EMV: $3.42 million), Universal’s “The Turning” ($3.12 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” ($2.87 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “The Photograph” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).