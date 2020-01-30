‘The Photograph’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “The Photograph.”
Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $4.08 million through Sunday for 545 national ad airings on 31 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 20-26. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Universal prioritized spend across networks including CBS, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast, “This Is Us” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Just behind “The Photograph” in second place: Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which saw 619 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.45 million.
TV ad placements for Paramount’s “The Rhythm Section” (EMV: $3.42 million), Universal’s “The Turning” ($3.12 million) and Warner Bros.’ “Birds of Prey” ($2.87 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “The Photograph” has the best iSpot Attention Index (123) in the ranking, getting 23% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$4.08M – The Photograph
$3.45M – Sonic the Hedgehog
$3.42M – The Rhythm Section
$3.12M – The Turning
$2.87M – Birds of Prey
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/20/2020 and 01/26/2020.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
