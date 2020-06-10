‘The Outsider’ Star Cynthia Erivo, Director Jason Bateman and Executive Producer Richard Price to Join Variety for Screening and Q&A

“The Outsider” star Cynthia Erivo, along with director Jason Bateman and writer/executive producer Richard Price, will join Variety’s Michael Schneider for an exclusive screening and Q&A interview discussing the series’ first season on June 16 at 5 p.m. PT in the Variety Streaming Room presented by HBO.

​Based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, “The Outsider” is a drama series that follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy. When 11-year-old Frankie Peterson’s body is found in the Georgia woods, police detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) sets out to investigate — with eyewitnesses and physical evidence pointing to Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a popular high school teacher, Little League coach, doting husband and father. While the case appears ironclad, Ralph is baffled by the emergence of contradictory evidence that places his suspect in a neighboring city at the time of the murder, leading Ralph to bring in unorthodox private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), whose uncanny abilities he hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

A detective story and tense psychological thriller, “The Outsider” reveals a spine-chilling series of twists that leads Ralph and Holly to question everything they believe to be real, as an insidious supernatural force edges its way into the case.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual conversation here: variety.com/hbooutsider