Ted Cruz Quarantines Himself After Handshake With Coronavirus Victim

By

Ted Cruz
CREDIT: SAMUEL CORUM/EPA-EFE/Shutterstoc

Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced he has put himself in a self-quarantine after shaking hands with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement on Twitter, Cruz explained that he came into contact with the person 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low,” he said in the statement.

The senator said he’s been staying at his house in Texas as a precaution until the recommended quarantine period of two weeks has passed. That leaves four days remaining until his self-quarantine is up.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence were also in attendance at the CPAC, but the person with coronavirus did not come into contact with either of them, according to CNN.

