Former Paradigm Music Agents Launch New Agency, TBA

Five agents formerly with Paradigm have launched a new agency called TBA that represents The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Chvrches, Jose Gonzales, Guided by Voices, Jay Som, Yaeji, Omar Apollo and many other artists.

The company, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, was founded by agents Marshall Betts, Avery McTaggart, Amy Davidman, Ryan Craven, and Devin Landau. The are joined by Samantha Tacón (Head of Artist Creative Strategy), Katie Nowak (Head of Marketing) and agents Josh Mulder, Chris Danis, Lauren McCauley and Lindsey Schiffman.

“TBA is only able to exist because of the incredible artists we work with, and it has been with them in mind that we have built every part of this company,” says McTaggart. “For me that has been and will remain what I am most passionate about: Seeing our artists grow and succeed, knowing we are working tirelessly to support them in new and better ways. The agency business is changing and we see TBA as part of the shift towards a better culture within the music business. We are focused solely on the future and how to ensure that integrity, accountability and transparency are standards at our company and others.

Landau adds, “With the landscape of the touring industry drastically changing, it has become abundantly clear that accountability, honesty, and adaptability is of the highest importance. For these reasons, I am filled with a tremendous amount of joy and confidence with the team we have put together at TBA and our ability to represent a highly curated roster of relevant and diverse musicians. Our artists have invaluable voices and represent a true cross-section the diverse world that we live in.”

Betts notes, “In talking with our clients it became clear that there was a need for a new agency that could truly help facilitate their ambitions, fulfill real goals, and never offer empty promises. Given the current climate and our collective expertise, we felt we could meet those needs, and more. The group that comprises TBA is intrepid, and we all know we can help our artists grow while we also support the music community around us.”