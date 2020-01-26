×

Task Force Says It Will Work With Recording Academy to ‘Urgently Enact Reforms’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018
CREDIT: MJ Photos/REX/Shutterstock

The Recording Academy Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion, which issued a blistering statement Friday criticizing the Academy for failing to act on the recommendations put forward in its report last month, on Sunday morning issued a statement saying that it will “continue to work with the leadership at the Academy to urgently enact reforms that will last, including those outlined this morning by Board Chair Harvey Mason, Jr., which are a first step toward this renewed effort.”

At 6 a.m. Pacific time on Sunday, Mason issued a statement that essentially repeated and gave some deadlines for enacting the recommendations that the Task Force had made in its report, and which Dugan said would be enacted in the weeks before her ouster. The Task Force was formed in 2018 after then-president/CEO Neil Portnow’s awkward comment to a Variety reporter that female musicians and executives need to “step up” in order to advance in the industry. While he clearly misspoke, the statement exposed the Academy and the music industry’s vast diversity problems.

The Task Force effectively dissolved after it issued its report, but its Friday statement, along with anonymous comments to Variety by two members of it, made clear that its work was reluctantly embraced if not obstructed by the Academy. One of those individuals stressed that the Task Force was not empowered to make the changes itself — only the Academy could.

Presumably, Task Force members have decided to use this moment to increase leverage over the Academy leadership to actually enact its recommendations. Variety witnessed a prominent member of the Task Force huddled in conversation with top Academy executives at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday night, around 12 hours before the statement was released.

Shortly after, while accepting his Icon Award at the Gala, Sean “Diddy” Combs said “black music has never been respected by the Grammys” and demanded that the Academy “get this sh– together.”

The Task Force’s brief statement reads in full: “While the work of the Task Force was originally intended to end with the release of our report, we are committed to see real and lasting change urgently implemented at the Recording Academy. We welcome the opportunity to continue to work with the leadership at the Academy to urgently enact reforms that will last, including those outlined this morning by Board Chair Harvey Mason, Jr., which are a first step toward this renewed effort.”

The Academy’s Sunday morning press barrage is apparently the second prong in its defense against the scathing accusations in Dugan’s legal brief released Tuesday, which includes strong allegations of sexual misconduct by top officials, of improprieties in the nominating processes and more. The Academy issued a pair of statements late last week denying allegations that the nominating process is, as Dugan asserted, “rigged.”

The Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Task Force members:

  • Tina Tchen (Chair of Task Force, President and CEO of TIME’S UP)
  • Stephanie Alexa (VP of Finance, Universal Music Group Nashville)
  • Michele Anthony (EVP, Universal Music Group)
  • Shakari Boles aka TRAKGIRL (Music producer, songwriter)
  • Cam (GRAMMY-nominated artist)
  • Common (GRAMMY-winning artist)
  • Andra Day (GRAMMY-nominated artist)
  • Giselle Fernandez (Award-winning TV journalist)
  • Jimmy Jam (GRAMMY-winning artist)
  • Beth Laird (CEO and co-owner, Creative Nation)
  • Debra Lee (President & CEO, Leading Women Defined Foundation; Chair & CEO Emeritus, BET Networks)
  • Rebeca Leon (Co-founder and CEO, Lionfish Entertainment)
  • Elizabeth Matthews (CEO, ASCAP)
  • Dr. Stacy Smith (Founder and Director, USC Annenberg InclusionInitiative)
  • Ty Stiklorious (Founder and CEO, Friends at Work)
  • Julie Swidler (EVP of Business Affairs and General Counsel, Sony Music Entertainment)
  • Dean Wilson (CEO, SEVEN20)
  • Terri Winston (Executive Director, Women’s Audio Mission)

More Music

  • Grammy placeholder

    Grammys Winners 2020: The Full List (Updating Live)

    The 62nd annual Grammy Awards kick off Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This year’s top nominees include Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, whom are all scheduled to perform on the primetime telecast, in addition to Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and more. The Grammys pre-show [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    Task Force Says It Will Work With Recording Academy to ‘Urgently Enact Reforms’

    The Recording Academy Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion, which issued a blistering statement Friday criticizing the Academy for failing to act on the recommendations put forward in its report last month, on Sunday morning issued a statement saying that it will “continue to work with the leadership at the Academy to urgently enact reforms [...]

  • Lil Nas X Variety Cover Story

    Lil Nas X as Fashion Icon: The Rapper Runs Down Some of His Top Looks

    Already anointed a style icon by W magazine for “exploring uncharted territory in men’s fashion” and “redefining masculine expression,” Lil Nas X counted year-end best-dressed lists among his 2019 streaming and airplay accolades. Describing his fashion sense as “very experimental,” the rapper runs down a few of his top looks from last year. MTV Video [...]

  • Christopher Cross Grammys 1981

    Christopher Cross' 1981 Grammy Sweep Was the Best That He Would Do

    In the history of the Academy Awards, only three films have won the Hollywood equivalent of the royal flush — collecting statues for best picture, director, actor, actress and screenplay — and it’s safe to say all have held up fairly well: “It Happened One Night,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “The Silence [...]

  • Black Pumas Billie Eilish Lizzo

    The Race Is On: Sizing Up the Grammys' Best New Artist Nominees

    The race is on for the Grammys’ best new artist with Lizzo and Billie Eilish positioned as frontrunners in an exceptionally exciting 2020 category. Survey the odds for all eight of the year’s contenders below. Black Pumas Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada have been a duo only since 2017, but they sound as if they’ve [...]

  • I Prevail

    How the Band I Prevail Did Just That, Heading Into Grammys With Two Rock Nominations

    The Grammys and metal have never had the easiest relationship. For every worthy win in the best metal performance category (Megadeth in 2017; 2018’s Mastodon) comes the questionable (Tenacious D in 2015; 1989’s still haunting Jethro Tull victory). Though relatively unknown beyond a rabid fan base, list I Prevail in the “worthy” category of nominees [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad