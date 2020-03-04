×

Listen: ‘Strictly Business’ Retrospective as Podcast Hits 100th Episode

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Zaslav, Dana Walden, Kevin Hart, Cris Abrego, Roma Khanna Strictly Business
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kevin Hart declared that he plans to become a media mogul. Richard Plepler promised that the premium subscription TV business is not a zero-sum game. Dana Walden explained why she took the big TV gig at Disney. Dawn Ostroff spoke about the humbling process of learning how to produce for digital platforms after a long career in TV.

Conversations with those industry A-listers and dozens more have been featured on “Strictly Business,” Variety‘s weekly podcast that is marking its 100th installment with a retrospective episode featuring highlights from the past two years. The interview-driven podcast that debuted on April 3, 2018, is hosted by Variety business editor Cynthia Littleton and Variety co-editor-in-chief Andrew Wallenstein.

Strictly Business” casts a wide net across media and entertainment, sitting down with power players and specialists who can provide insights about seismic shifts in the marketplace amid the haze of disruption and consolidation.

Interview subjects have ranged from boldface-name leaders — FX Networks’ John Landgraf, Quibi’s Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, Viacom’s Bob Bakish, AMC Networks’ Josh Sapan, Showtime’s David Nevins, Entertainment Studios’ Byron Allen, National Geographic’s Gary Knell and Debmar-Mercury’s Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein among them — to creative heavyweights such as Chuck Lorre, Tyra Banks, Steve Harvey, Michael Strahan and Jon Favreau.

The roster has included CMOs (MTV/VH1’s Jacqueline Parkes, HBO’s Chris Spadaccini), CTOs (WarnerMedia’s Jeremy Legg) and entrepreneurs with no shortage of ambition (Level Forward’s Abigail Disney and Adrienne Becker, New Cadence’s Jeff Valdez and National Lampoon’s Evan Shapiro). CNBC’s David Faber, ICM Partners’ Esther Newberg, WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson, Madison Wells Media’s Gigi Pritzker, Mass Appeal’s Peter Bittenbender, NBCUniversal’s Linda Yaccarino, Village Roadshow’s Steve Mosko and maverick investor Mark Cuban are also on the eclectic guest list.

The premiere episode of “Strictly Business” set the tone for candid conversations about an industry in the throes of transition. Comedian Hart spoke with Wallenstein about his vision for leveraging his current heat to build a lasting business of his own.

“The goal of being a mogul is a real one,” Hart declared. “I want to be a billionaire.”

Upcoming guests include CW chairman Mark Pedowitz, Gamechanger Films’ Effie Brown, ABC alternative programming chief Rob Mills and Cinetic Media’s John Sloss.

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

(Pictured: Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney’s Dana Walden, Kevin Hart, Endemol Shine’s Cris Abrego and Revolt TV’s Roma Khanna)

More Film

  • David Zaslav, Dana Walden, Kevin Hart,

    Listen: 'Strictly Business' Retrospective as Podcast Hits 100th Episode

    Kevin Hart declared that he plans to become a media mogul. Richard Plepler promised that the premium subscription TV business is not a zero-sum game. Dana Walden explained why she took the big TV gig at Disney. Dawn Ostroff spoke about the humbling process of learning how to produce for digital platforms after a long [...]

  • B25_25594_RJames Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to

    James Bond Sequel 'No Time to Die' Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

    “No Time to Die” will be postponed until November, the James Bond sequel’s backers announced on Wednesday. The film was originally supposed to be released internationally on April 2 and in the U.S. on April 10. However, the spread of the coronavirus has led to closures of theaters in major markets such as Italy, South [...]

  • The Banker

    'The Banker': Film Review

    “The Banker” is one of the rare movies centered on a bank that isn’t about robbing it. That doesn’t mean the film is short on scams or deceptions. Based on historic events that took place in the 1950s and ’60s, “The Banker” tells the true story of Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel [...]

  • EPIC QUEST – When teenage elf

    Pixar's 'Onward' to Lead Box Office, 'The Way Back' With Ben Affleck Eyes Rocky Start

    Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” is expected to dominate moviegoing in North America when it debuts this weekend. The family friendly animated adventure should collect $40 million to $45 million from 4,200 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. “Onward,” anchored by voice performances from Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, isn’t the only new movie launching, but [...]

  • Paul Sowerbutts, Jeremy Bradshaw of Altitude

    Altitude Launches Natural History Documentary TV, Film Unit

    Altitude Media Group has launched new division Altitude Factual to create long-running TV series and feature-length documentaries focusing on the natural and human worlds with strong family appeal. Natural history and factual programming executive Paul Sowerbutts will head the new unit. Sowerbutts, the former head of Channel 4 International and Diverse Productions, has overseen such [...]

  • Sony Corp USA Building Placeholder Logo

    Sony Shutters Three European Offices Amid Coronavirus Scare

    Sony Pictures Entertainment has shuttered three European offices after a London-based staff member returned from a coronavirus-affected area, Variety has confirmed. Offices in London, Paris and Gdynia, Poland, have been closed for the remainder of the week, with all staff working from home. The directive was communicated to staff via an internal memo circulated this [...]

  • Stacey Lee Underplayed Director

    Tribeca-Bound 'Underplayed' Puts Spotlight on Gender Inequality in Electronic Music

    Among the documentaries premiering at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival is Stacey Lee’s debut feature-length project, “Underplayed,” about the gender inequality in electronic music. No stranger to the festival, Lee’s documentary short, “Live Fast, Draw Yung,” about a seven-year-old rap portrait artist and his relationship with his father, premiered at TriBeCa in 2015. “Underplayed” was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad