Stocks Rebound After Thursday’s Historic Market Meltdown Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. equities markets bounced back Friday with major indices notching solid gains in early trading, a day after a rout that saw the worst declines for stocks since the Black Monday meltdown in October 1987.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 600 points, up around 3%, at the start of trading. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were both up over 3.5%, suggesting investor optimism that Thursday’s panicky sell off will not be repeated today.

However, the jolt of coronavirus-related shutdowns and cancellations is seen as pushing U.S. economy into what economists believe is an overdue recession. And Friday’s uptick in the markets nowhere near makes up for the steep losses sustained this week.

The hardest-hit media stocks on Thursday included Disney, which is vulnerable to a sharp downturn in attendance at its many theme parks and resorts — all of which the company has now closed through the end of March because of the COVID-19 threat. ViacomCBS, which was already struggling to prove its post-merger strategic plan to Wall Street, also suffered a steep decline of 18.5%.

