U.S. Markets Plunge, Trading Briefly Halted as Coronavirus Impact Rattles Investors

Cynthia Littleton

CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

U.S. equity markets opened sharply lower on Monday, triggering a 15-minute halt to stock trading minutes after bell rang as investors absorb the latest information on the impact of coronavirus around the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was down 1,884 points, or 7.2%, at the start of the session. The S&P fell more than 200 points, which led to the New York Stock Exchange implementing a “circuit breaker” halt in an effort to slow the sell-off process.

When trading resumed, media stocks were battered along with other sectors. Falling oil prices also seemed to add momentum to the panicky environment.

Disney, Comcast and Netflix were down about 5%-6% shortly before 10 a.m. ET. ViacomCBS shares continued to fall dramatically and were off nearly 10%. Nexstar, WWE and Discovery were also seeing more than 6% declines.

More to come

