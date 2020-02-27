×

Stock Market Plummets for Third Consecutive Day Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wall Street Stocks Placeholder
CREDIT: Richard Drew/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Major U.S. stock indices were down sharply for the third day in a row amid fears about the spreading coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Thursday in positive territory but began a steep decline within the first half-hour of trading. The plunge came a day after President Donald Trump held a news conference to assure Americans that the federal government is prepared to respond to a public health emergency if the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. begins to spike.

The Dow was down more than 900 points but had recovered some by 11 a.m. ET. Media stocks weathered the downturn pretty well, with most major players seeing declines in the 2%-3% range. Apple was off about 4% in early trading. Disney was vulnerable earlier in the week given that it has shuttered Shanghai Disneyland because of the outbreak in China and because of a widening crisis will surely dampen attendance at other Disney parks around the world.

Discovery Inc. took a more than 7% hit in early trading on the heels of Thursday’s quarterly earnings announcement, even as it reported gains in advertising and distribution revenue. But Discovery is heavily invested in Olympic TV rights in Europe, and investors raised concerns about the potential for a coronavirus-related disruption to the upcoming Tokyo summer Olympics.

Netflix was among the few media-related stocks to manage a gain amid the broader undertow. Shares in the streaming giant perked up about 2% in early trading.

The Dow plunged more than 1,000 points on Tuesday, followed by a see-saw day on Wednesday that ended up down 124 points at the close.

More to come…

More Biz

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Stock Market Plummets for Third Consecutive Day Amid Growing Coronavirus Fears

    Major U.S. stock indices were down sharply for the third day in a row amid fears about the spreading coronavirus crisis. The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Thursday in positive territory but began a steep decline within the first half-hour of trading. The plunge came a day after President Donald Trump held a news conference [...]

  • Steven Seagal

    Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment

    Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to a bitcoin offering that the actor touted on his social media channels. Seagal failed to disclose that he was promised more than $250,000 in cash and another $750,000 worth of bitcoin tokens for talking up an bitcoin [...]

  • Roman Polanski extradition

    Roman Polanski Pulls Out of France's Cesar Awards

    Embattled director Roman Polanski has confirmed to the AFP that he will not be attending the Cesar Awards on Friday. The filmmaker’s latest feature, “An Officer and a Spy,” was nominated for 12 gongs this year, sparking outrage from French feminist groups and ultimately leading the 21-member board of the Association for the Promotion of [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein in 'Disbelief' as He Remains In Hospital: ‘He Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

    Harvey Weinstein is “in disbelief,” but “not delusional,” about his conviction, as he remains under care at Bellevue Hospital before being transferred to Rikers Island, where he’ll be put behind bars. “He’s still in disbelief of the charges he was convicted of. He’s very consistent about his innocence,” one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, told [...]

  • Gary Levine and Jana Winograde Showtime

    Showtime, HBO Broaden Scope as Parent Companies Aim to Grow Their Audiences

    For years, the halo around premium cablers such as HBO and Showtime has been integral to their branding. Their parent companies in a past life — Time Warner and CBS, respectively — seemed to be content with the tens of millions of subscribers each had accumulated. But now, shepherded by new corporate owners — AT&T’s [...]

  • Debmar-Mercury Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's

    Listen: Why Debmar-Mercury Is Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's Creek' and Syndication

    They put their homes up as collateral to finance the business in its infancy more than 15 years ago. Today, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein are getting ready to launch not one, but two new first-run series in the fall, adding to a roster that includes “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad