×

Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Seagal
CREDIT: YURI KOCHETKOV/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to a bitcoin offering that the actor touted on his social media channels.

Seagal failed to disclose that he was promised more than $250,000 in cash and another $750,000 worth of bitcoin tokens for talking up an bitcoin offering from Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G), the SEC said Thursday. Seagal also lent his name to a press release headlined “Zen Master Steven Seagal Has Become the Brand Ambassador of Bitcoiin2Gen,” according to the commission.

Seagal’s actions violated federal “anti-touting” laws that require celebrities to “disclose the nature, scope, and amount of compensation received” in exchange for promoting a virtual token or coin that functions as a security. Seagal has not admitted or denied the SEC’s findings. A representative for the actor could not immediately be reached for comment.

“These investors were entitled to know about payments Seagal received or was promised to endorse this investment so they could decide whether he may be biased,” said Kristina Littman, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Cyber Unit. “Celebrities are not allowed to use their social media influence to tout securities without appropriately disclosing their compensation.”

More to come

More Biz

  • Steven Seagal

    Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 in Settlement With SEC for Touting Bitcoin Investment

    Steven Seagal has agreed to pay $314,000 to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle charges related to a bitcoin offering that the actor touted on his social media channels. Seagal failed to disclose that he was promised more than $250,000 in cash and another $750,000 worth of bitcoin tokens for talking up an bitcoin [...]

  • Roman Polanski extradition

    Roman Polanski Pulls Out of France's Cesar Awards

    Embattled director Roman Polanski has confirmed to the AFP that he will not be attending the Cesar Awards on Friday. The filmmaker’s latest feature, “An Officer and a Spy,” was nominated for 12 gongs this year, sparking outrage from French feminist groups and ultimately leading the 21-member board of the Association for the Promotion of [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein in 'Disbelief' as He Remains In Hospital: ‘He Didn’t Do Anything Wrong’

    Harvey Weinstein is “in disbelief,” but “not delusional,” about his conviction, as he remains under care at Bellevue Hospital before being transferred to Rikers Island, where he’ll be put behind bars. “He’s still in disbelief of the charges he was convicted of. He’s very consistent about his innocence,” one of Weinstein’s attorneys, Arthur Aidala, told [...]

  • Gary Levine and Jana Winograde Showtime

    Showtime, HBO Broaden Scope as Parent Companies Aim to Grow Their Audiences

    For years, the halo around premium cablers such as HBO and Showtime has been integral to their branding. Their parent companies in a past life — Time Warner and CBS, respectively — seemed to be content with the tens of millions of subscribers each had accumulated. But now, shepherded by new corporate owners — AT&T’s [...]

  • Debmar-Mercury Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's

    Listen: Why Debmar-Mercury Is Betting on Nick Cannon, 'Schitt's Creek' and Syndication

    They put their homes up as collateral to finance the business in its infancy more than 15 years ago. Today, Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein are getting ready to launch not one, but two new first-run series in the fall, adding to a roster that includes “The Wendy Williams Show” and “Family Feud.” [...]

  • Bob Chapek Disney CEO

    Why Wall Street Is Unhappy (for Now) With Disney's CEO Change

    We all knew the end was coming. Bob Iger had promised, time and again, that the end was coming. But the rather abrupt announcement Tuesday afternoon that he would relinquish his longtime role as CEO of the Walt Disney Co. — and that theme parks head Bob Chapek would succeed him at the top of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad