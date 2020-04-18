Donald Trump’s Advisor Stephen Moore Compares Lockdown Protestors to Rosa Parks

Economist Stephen Moore, who is on President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the country, compared people protesting states’ stay-at-home orders to Rosa Parks.

In a YouTube video for “Freedom on Tap With Jon Caldara,” Moore says he’s helping plan a “drive-in” protest in Wisconsin against Gov. Tony Evers’ instructions to remain at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re going to shut down the capitol. Shhh. Don’t tell anybody,” he said. “They think they can get 1,500 people to come in. We have one big donor in Wisconsin. I told him about this and he said, ‘I promise I will pay the bail and legal fees for anyone who gets arrested.”

Moore’s comments come after a large Michigan protest shut down surrounding streets near the capitol last week. Protestors were angry at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stricter guidelines for shutting down certain businesses in the state to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“This is a great time for civil disobedience. We need to be the Rosa Parks here and protest against these government injustices,” Moore said.

In an interview with The Washington Post published on Friday, Moore made a similar comment.