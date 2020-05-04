Starz Accuses MGM of Massive Breach of Exclusivity Agreements

Starz Entertainment filed a federal lawsuit on Monday accusing MGM of a massive violation of exclusivity agreements, allowing hundreds movies and TV shows to run on rival platforms.

According to the suit, the issue came to light last August, when a Starz employee noticed that “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” was available on Amazon Prime. The film was supposed to be airing exclusively on Starz.

Starz complained to MGM. After some back-and-forth, MGM ultimately admitted in November that it had allowed 244 films and TV shows that were licensed to Starz to run on other platforms, the suit states. Some have run on Epix, the MGM-owned premium network.

According to the complaint, Starz had paid MGM about $70 million under two agreements in 2013 and 2015, which allowed the network to license 585 movies and 176 TV shows.

The suit alleges that MGM’s conduct has harmed Starz in the eyes of consumers and distributors, and “has caused at least one major distributor to question STARZ’s value and significantly damaged STARZ’s relationship with that distributor.”

In November, MGM advised Starz that it had corrected the issue with its rights tracking system, the suit states. However, Starz claims that more than a month later, some of the titles were still available on competing platforms.

“Starz has since learned that MGM’s breach of exclusivity has been happening since at least 2015 without Starz’s knowledge,” the suit alleges. “Through Starz’s continuing internal review, it has so far identified nearly 100 additional movies (not included on MGM’s list) that appear to have been licensed to third parties during time periods in which Starz enjoyed exclusivity.”

Starz’s attorneys say they need discovery to uncover the full scope of the violations.

MGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.