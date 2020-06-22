Stars & Creators of HBO Max’s ‘Legendary’ Join Exclusive Q&A and Screening

Judge Leiomy Maldonado, MC Dashaun Wesley and executive producers Jack Mizrahi, Rob Eric and David Collins will participate in an exclusive Q&A and screening of the recently released “Legendary” on July 3 at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by HBO Max.The conversation will be moderated by Caroline Framke, Chief TV Critic, Variety.

In “Legendary,” pulling directly from the underground ballroom community, voguing teams (aka “houses”) must compete in unbelievable balls and showcase fashion in order to achieve “legendary” status. The virtual event will include a screening of Episode 102 “Once Upon A Time.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/hbomaxlegendary