Spotify Launches 'Songwriter Pages,' an Expansion of Its Liner Notes

Jem Aswad

Spotify today launched its Songwriter Pages, which it describes as “a new way for fans, collaborators and industry partners to dive deeper into the creators behind their favorite songs.” Among other features, the program allows fans to click on songwriters’ names in the credits and see the songs on the platform that they’ve written and their most frequent collaborators, along with a link to a website or social media accounts and a “Written By” playlist of the creator’s songs.

According to the blog post announcing the program’s beta launch, Spotify has seen a 60% increase in how often labels and distributors credit songwriters on their new releases since it began publicly displaying credits in 2018.

The launch features the first songwriter pages, for Meghan Trainor, Fraser T Smith, Missy Elliott, Teddy Geiger, Ben Billions and Justin Tranter, among others. In beta, these pages are enabled by publishers and Spotify in partnership with songwriters. The blog post notes that feature is still in beta, so only a limited number of songwriters have pages and “Written By” playlists today.

The program is the latest development in Spotify’s efforts to recognize songwriters and creatives, and attempt to fill the gap left by absence of liner notes. The company’s previous efforts in this direction include its “Secret Genius” awards program on the positive side, and its efforts to lower the royalty it pays songwriters on the negative side.

The liner-note efforts have a long way to go — All Music Guide, Wikipedia and many other websites offer far more detailed and extensive information — but this expanded and interactive take on songwriting credits are a step in the right direction.

How to access songwriter pages:

  • Right-click on a track (or, if you’re on mobile, tap the “…” next to the track)
  • Hit “Song Credits”
  • Select a clickable songwriter’s name
  • Every songwriter page includes a “Written By” playlist spanning that writer’s work. On their page, click or tap “Listen on Spotify” to check them out.

