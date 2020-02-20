×

Spotify Unveils Ticketing Partnership With Dance Music Platform Resident Advisor

Variety Staff

Spotify today announced a ticketing partnership with influential dance-music website Resident Advisor with the goal of “supporting music communities around the world by increasing attendance to thousands of local venues and parties.” The program will connect Spotify users to events by artists via localized event listings promoted within the application.

The program is similar to Spotify’s other ticketing arrangements, which include Ticketmaster, Songkick, Eventbrite, AXS and Japan’s eplus.
Resident Advisor, founded in 2001, sells millions of tickets each year for clubs, concerts and festivals. Billing itself as “the largest independently-owned media platform in music journalism,” the platform has become an influential and important hub for dance-music artists, including news, features and listings as well as ticketing options.

Nick Sabine, cofounder of Resident Advisor, said in a statement, “The vitality of local scenes is essential for the sustainability and creativity of the global electronic music community. Our collaboration with Spotify is a brilliant evolution of the work we have been doing for almost two decades to support the work of the independent artists, venues and promoters which act as the pillars of those scenes.”

Earlier this month, Spotify reported its best-ever net adds for Premium subscribers and topped guidance for total monthly active users for the fourth quarter of 2019, as the audio-streamer said it plans to double down on podcasting in 2020.

Total monthly active users worldwide were 271 million as of the end of the year, up 31% and beating the high end of its previous guidance. The streaming music and audio service reported 124 million Premium subscribers globally, up 29% year-over-year — its highest quarterly net adds, up about 11 million from Q3.

