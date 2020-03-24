×

Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, More Join MusiCares Coronavirus Relief Fund

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Amazon Music, Facebook, SiriusXM-Pandora, Spotify, Tidal, and YouTube Music announced today that they are contributing to the COVID-19 Relief Fund announced last week by the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation MusiCares to support music industry workers in need.

According to the announcement, the fund, which was established with a $2 million donation from the two organizations, has raised “millions more” since it was established last week.

“The COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide monetary support to the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have been most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic due to the unprecedented cancellation of music events and work opportunities. Since the fund’s establishment last week, MusiCares and the Recording Academy have raised millions more than the initial $2 million to start the COVID-19 Relief Fund, thanks to its partners, but more is needed.

“With this fund, music industry professionals including artists, production crews, technicians, and anyone impacted by the loss of income due to live music event cancelations, can apply for basic living assistance.

“Beyond the initial donations, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Additionally, the Recording Academy appealed to Congress to further protect musicians, performers, songwriters, and studio professionals such as self-employed gig workers who are impacted by cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic. Further updates and announcements regarding additional partnerships will be announced in the coming days.”

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: https://www.grammy.com/MusiCares/CoronavirusReliefFund

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org.

 

