SoundExchange Names Esther-Mireya Tejeda Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

SoundExchange has announced the appointment of Esther-Mireya Tejeda as chief marketing and communications officer. Tejeda will report to SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe.

According to the announcement, Tejeda will oversee the company’s brand strategy and marketing, global communications and public relations, industry relations, and public policy groups as well as a team of nearly two dozen marketing and communications professionals, multiple partners, and agency relationships.

“The music industry is at a pivotal point, with the transformation to digital requiring us to rethink the rules and so much at stake for creators of all types,” said Huppe. “Esther brings a unique blend of experience, talent, and ability to find innovative solutions that will enable SoundExchange to drive positive change in the industry and advocate on behalf of music creators.”

Before joining SoundExchange, Tejeda was senior vice president and head of corporate communications at Entercom, where she structured the company’s first strategic communications organization. At Entercom, she directed the integrated communications for the company’s acquisition of CBS Radio and the launch of its digital streaming platform, Radio.com, and developed communications architecture for its portfolio of radio stations, digital audio and podcast brands, and live concerts and events. Tejeda also has held executive positions at Univision, PepsiCo, Diageo, and others. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Women in Media and previously served on the Board of Directors of the Hispanic Public Relations Association.

“I am thrilled to be part of the SoundExchange mission and to serve as a passionate advocate for our community of over 200,000 music creators,” said Tejeda. “SoundExchange is at the critical intersection of music, technology and data in today’s digital-first world and is uniquely positioned to help shape the future of music during this transformational time.”