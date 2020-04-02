×

SoundCloud Unveils Initiatives to Support Musicians on the Platform

Jem Aswad

SoundCloud today announced a series of initiatives designed to help creators get their music heard on the platform, including what it describes as a $15 million investment in promotional support and its “artist accelerator program.”

“As the coronavirus crisis has unfolded, we’ve seen a global outpouring of tracks on SoundCloud,” CEO Kerry Trainor wrote in a post on the site, “with a 50% surge in creators uploading in the past month alone. But behind this creative response, we know there continues to be financial loss and uncertainty for our creator community.

“Today, we’re accelerating a series of new initiatives and over $15M in direct investment to support creators on SoundCloud during this difficult time.”

He then lays out the programs:

  • New direct fan-support button for all creators.
    We’ve created a simple button for your SoundCloud profile to connect your preferred way to receive direct fan support including Kickstarter, Patreon, Bandcamp, Paypal and more.
  • $5M in free promotional support for all creators to drive more plays on SoundCloud.
    For the rest of 2020, we’re giving away all of our Promote on SoundCloud inventory. Tag your SoundCloud uploads #GetMorePlays and our editorial team will select up to 5 artists per week to feature with promotion.
  • Immediate launch of Repost by SoundCloud, a new marketing and distribution service.
    Independent artists who want to take their career to the next level can now access professional marketing and monetization services plus industry-leading distribution features. Repost by SoundCloud is available to everyone, no play count thresholds.
  • $10M artist accelerator program to support independent creators’ career growth.
    We are committing $10M to help fuel the careers of independent artists upstreamed from Repost by SoundCloud into our artist services offering, Repost Select.

“We understand our efforts here are no match for the care providers on the frontlines of this global crisis,” he concludes. “But we will continue to look for ways to support our global SoundCloud community.”

 

