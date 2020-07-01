Sony Pictures TV Studios Co-President Chris Parnell Exits for Senior Role at Apple

Chris Parnell is leaving Sony Pictures Television Studios, where he most recently served as co-president alongside Jason Clodfelter.

Parnell will join Apple TV Plus in a senior programming role on the domestic development team, reporting to Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of scripted development and current programming. In his new role, Parnell will help drive development for Apple’s slate of original series.

Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, announced Parnell’s departure in an internal memo to the staff on Wednesday.

“I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he’s made to the studio over the years,” Frost wrote. “He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries.”

The full memo can be read below.

Parnell has been with Sony for 16 years and was elevated to co-president just under three years ago. In that time, he has worked on high-profile series across broadcast, cable, and streaming. Those include “Outlander,” “The Blacklist,” “The Boys,” and “Preacher.” He also worked on the Apple historical fiction drama “For All Mankind,” which has already been renewed for a second season.

The move reunites Parnell with Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the current heads of Apple’s streaming efforts and the former presidents of Sony Pictures Television.

Good Morning,

I’m writing to share some important news about our leadership team at Sony Pictures Television.

Co-President of SPT Studios, Chris Parnell, will be leaving the company later this month to take on a creative role at Apple TV. Chris has been a tremendous partner, leader, collaborator and friend during his more than 16-year tenure at the studio. He will be greatly missed. We have multiple projects with Apple and we look forward to working with him closely in his new capacity.

I want to personally thank Chris for the contributions he’s made to the studio over the years. He has been an innovator and champion of bold new ideas, committed to finding and shining the spotlight on fresh voices and has never shied away from stories that pushed the boundaries. Over the course of his time at SPT he’s been instrumental in developing some of the studio’s most prolific and iconic series such as Outlander, The Blacklist, Preacher, Breaking Bad and The Boys.

Following Chris’ departure, Jason Clodfelter will continue in his role, serving as co-President, SPT Studios. He will oversee the studio’s U.S. drama and comedy development, U.S. scripted and current programming, movies and miniseries, talent and casting, as well as TriStar Television, Affirm Television and Gemstone Studios. SPT Studios unscripted business and our physical production unit will now report to me.

Please join me in wishing Chris continued success as he embarks on the next chapter in his career. If you have any questions, please reach out to me or your respective P&O partners.

Jeff

Deadline first reported Parnell’s exit.