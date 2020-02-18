×

Sony Pictures Television Takes Minority Stake in U.K. Sports Producer Whisper

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Coulthard, Sunil Patel, Jake Humphrey
CREDIT: Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television has invested in U.K. sports-focused production outfit Whisper Group.

Effective immediately, the business will replace Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund as a minority stakeholder in Whisper, which has become a leading voice in sports entertainment.

Founded by BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, broadcaster Jake Humphrey and F1 commentator David Coulthard, Whispers covers NFL, the Paralympics, Formula One, SailGP, Women’s Super League, and the International Cricket and W Series with a range of programming that mixes coverage and commentary. The firm also holds the Formula One rights for the U.K.’s Channel 4.

“Whisper have become one of the most talked-about production companies in the U.K.,” says Wayne Garvie, president of international production at Sony Pictures Television.

“Very quickly, they have established themselves as an innovative leader in sports content. We are thrilled to be joining Sunil, David, Jake and the team in helping to take Whisper to the next level.”

“Sport is at our heart and we’ll remain committed to immersive sports broadcasting,” adds Patel, Whisper co-founder and CEO. “However, we have other ambitions, which this move can help us to realize. We are keen to grow internationally and to develop formats that can help build an exciting IP catalogue.”

Whisper is expected to launch several new productions throughout 2020, will continue to operate out of London, Cardiff, and Maidenhead. The Whisper Group also includes graphic design agency Chapter 3 Graphics and non-scripted specialists East Media.

Alex Mahon, chief executive of Channel 4, adds: “Since joining our Indie Growth Fund family in 2015, Whisper have taken their business from strength to strength – successfully transitioning into TV production and building an incredibly talented team.

“We’ve really enjoyed working with Sunil, David and Jake and wish them every success for the future as they continue to the next stage of their development with Sony.”

Imagine Capital acted on behalf of The Whisper Group during the transaction.

Sony’s roster of U.K. production outfits also includes “The Crown” producer Left Bank and “Flinch” firm Stellify Media. The company operates 24 wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies in 12 countries, as well as a stable of international linear and digital channels.

More Biz

  • David Coulthard, Sunil Patel, Jake Humphrey

    Sony Pictures Television Takes Minority Stake in U.K. Sports Producer Whisper

    Sony Pictures Television has invested in U.K. sports-focused production outfit Whisper Group. Effective immediately, the business will replace Channel 4’s Indie Growth Fund as a minority stakeholder in Whisper, which has become a leading voice in sports entertainment. Founded by BAFTA-winning CEO Sunil Patel, broadcaster Jake Humphrey and F1 commentator David Coulthard, Whispers covers NFL, [...]

  • Andrew Weatherall at Caught by the

    British DJ-Producer Andrew Weatherall Dies at 56

    British music producer, DJ and record-label founder Andrew Weatherall, who co-produced Primal Scream’s landmark 1991 album “Screamadelica” and helped bring the acid house genre into the mainstream, died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism, his management confirmed to the Guardian. He was 56. “He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the [...]

  • Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should

    Bertelsmann CEO Says RTL, ProSiebenSat.1 Should Be Free to Merge

    The CEO of German media giant Bertelsmann has said its RTL Group TV division should be allowed to merge with German rival ProSiebenSat.1 and called for a loosening of E.U. antitrust regulations in order to better stave off intensifying competition from U.S. streaming giants. In an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung published on [...]

  • Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following

    Politicians and Petition Support BBC Following Reports of Major Cuts

    A war of words around the future of the BBC continued on Monday amid reports of severe cutbacks to the U.K. public broadcaster. The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that Downing Street, the seat of the U.K. government, was planning to replace the annual BBC license fee with a subscription service; sell most of [...]

  • Sharp Objects

    Entertainment One Commits to Drama: 'Hasbro Bought the Business to Expand It'

    “Sharp Objects” and “Run” producer-distributor Entertainment One is reassuring partners of its commitment to drama following its acquisition by toy giant Hasbro. EOne has always cultivated a strong set of procedurals, such as ABC’s Nathan Fillion-starrer “The Rookie” and Fox’s Stephen Dorff-led “Deputy,” but has also gained traction with cable propositions such as HBO’s “Sharp [...]

  • United States President Barack Obama (L)

    Barack Obama on Kobe Bryant's Death: 'Nothing Is More Heartbreaking'

    President Barack Obama spoke about the heartbreaking deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the seven other victims of the shocking helicopter crash last month. “That loss is something that I know many are still grappling with — particularly, Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children. And those [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad