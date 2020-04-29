Sony/ATV Music Publishing Opens Atlanta Office, Mike Jackson to Lead

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced the establishment of a new office and studios in Atlanta, a city that has become the hub of hip-hop and R&B over the past 25 years.

Located in Buckhead, the Sony/ATV Atlanta office and studios will occupy the former RedZone Entertainment (RZE) production complex, which has served as a creative hub and cultural touchstone in Atlanta for over 25 years.

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt stated, “Atlanta has been a major part of my journey for 25 years, and the community there has fostered some of my strongest friendships and relationships in the business. I am so proud that we are officially expanding Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta and it is important that we give back to the city’s vibrant creative community. With this new office, we will offer the Atlanta music community special songwriter workshops and all of our best-in-class services.”

Tricky Stewart, CEO of RZ3, said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Sony/ATV to a city filled with some of the greatest songwriters and producers. Atlanta has been so good to me, and I want to keep that lifeline and inspiration going for upcoming creators in the same spirit that was done for me 25 years ago.”

The company’s new office will be led by A&R veteran Mike Jackson, who will be taking on the role of Vice President, Creative. The Atlanta office will be the company’s fifth location within the United States — along with New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and Miami.

“It’s an honor be a part of cultivating the careers of new and established songwriters, producers and artists in Atlanta with this new Sony/ATV initiative,” Jackson said. “Atlanta has given us so much great culture and music over the years – it is a tremendous pleasure to help give something great and resourceful back to the Atlanta music community. I am honored to work with Jon and the Sony/ATV team, and I’m looking forward to adding value and keeping up with the already winning momentum here.”

Of Jackson’s appointment, Platt said, “I’ve worked closely with Mike previously, and I couldn’t be happier to reunite with him as we expand Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta. Mike is a veteran A&R executive with a strong track record, and his expertise and leadership will be integral to our success.”

As VP, creative, Jackson has already signed hit songwriters to deals with Sony/ATV– Bighead and Atlanta-based production team Priority Beats, who have worked with Lil Baby, Lil Tecca, Bryson Tiller, City Girls and others. Bighead is a producer and DJ best known for his work with Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, Lil Pump, Lil Tracy, Lil Peep and SmokePurpp, among others. Prior to Sony/ATV, Jackson worked for BeatRoot Music as its Senior Executive Business Development Consultant, at Blackground/Interscope Records and BlackFountain Publishing, and EMI Music Publishing.