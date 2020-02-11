Skydance Media Secures $275 Million Investment From Redbird Capital, CJ Entertainment

Skydance Media has secured a $275 million strategic investment from RedBird Capital Partners and CJ Entertainment and Merchandising. The company said that equity infusion raises its valuation to $2.3 billion. The news comes 48 hours after “Parasite,” the South Korean thriller that CJ financed, picked up a best picture Oscar.

Skydance is overseen by David Ellison, the son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison. The company has produced hits such as “World War Z,” “True Grit,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” but struck out with last fall’s “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Upcoming films include “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Without Remorse,” a thriller with Michael B. Jordan. Skydance’s current investor base, which include the Ellison family and Tencent Holdings, was also included in the investment round.

RedBird Capital led the investment round. The venture capital firm has invested in several sectors, such as media and energy. Its portfolio includes YES Network, On Location Experiences, and Lambda Energy Resources

CJ is a sprawling South Korean conglomerate. Its holdings include CJ ENM,l its entertainment and retail arm, and Studio Dragon, production, marketing and distribution company. The goal is for the companies to collaborate with Skydance to tap the studios’ vast libraries to create content that appeals to global audiences.

“We are honored to partner with RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. These are sophisticated strategic partners who believe in our creative vision and our ambitious strategy to build the studio of the future,” said David Ellison, Skydance Media Founder and CEO and Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President and COO.

“As the media entertainment landscape continues to evolve against the backdrop of a transformational distribution ecosystem, I can’t think of a more compelling pure play content company than Skydance Media,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner, RedBird Capital Partners.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Skydance Media along with RedBird Capital, Tencent and the Ellison family,” said Min Heoi Heo, CEO of CJ ENM. “CJ is singularly focused on strengthening borderless content to attract global audiences. With partners who share our vision, together we will create exceptional content to define the next chapter of the entertainment industry.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to Skydance. The Raine Group acted as financial adviser and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal adviser to CJ ENM.