×

Skydance Media Secures $275 Million Investment From Redbird Capital, CJ Entertainment

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Skydance Media
CREDIT: Courtesy of Skydance Media

Skydance Media has secured a $275 million strategic investment from RedBird Capital Partners and CJ Entertainment and Merchandising. The company said that equity infusion raises its valuation to $2.3 billion. The news comes 48 hours after “Parasite,” the South Korean thriller that CJ financed, picked up a best picture Oscar.

Skydance is overseen by David Ellison, the son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison. The company has produced hits such as “World War Z,” “True Grit,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” but struck out with last fall’s “Gemini Man” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.” Upcoming films include “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Without Remorse,” a thriller with Michael B. Jordan. Skydance’s current investor base, which include the Ellison family and Tencent Holdings, was also included in the investment round.

RedBird Capital led the investment round. The venture capital firm has invested in several sectors, such as media and energy. Its portfolio includes YES Network, On Location Experiences, and Lambda Energy Resources

CJ is a sprawling South Korean conglomerate. Its holdings include CJ ENM,l its entertainment and retail arm, and Studio Dragon, production, marketing and distribution company. The goal is for the companies to collaborate with Skydance to tap the studios’ vast libraries to create content that appeals to global audiences.

“We are honored to partner with RedBird Capital and CJ ENM. These are sophisticated strategic partners who believe in our creative vision and our ambitious strategy to build the studio of the future,” said David Ellison, Skydance Media Founder and CEO and Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media President and COO.

“As the media entertainment landscape continues to evolve against the backdrop of a transformational distribution ecosystem, I can’t think of a more compelling pure play content company than Skydance Media,” said Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner, RedBird Capital Partners.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Skydance Media along with RedBird Capital, Tencent and the Ellison family,” said Min Heoi Heo, CEO of CJ ENM. “CJ is singularly focused on strengthening borderless content to attract global audiences. With partners who share our vision, together we will create exceptional content to define the next chapter of the entertainment industry.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial adviser and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal adviser to Skydance. The Raine Group acted as financial adviser and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal adviser to CJ ENM.

More Biz

  • Skydance Media

    Skydance Media Secures $275 Million Investment From Redbird Capital, CJ Entertainment

    Skydance Media has secured a $275 million strategic investment from RedBird Capital Partners and CJ Entertainment and Merchandising. The company said that equity infusion raises its valuation to $2.3 billion. The news comes 48 hours after “Parasite,” the South Korean thriller that CJ financed, picked up a best picture Oscar. Skydance is overseen by David [...]

  • Emily Blunt

    Amazon Boards Emily Blunt-Led Western 'The English' From BBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon has snapped up North American rights to an Emily Blunt-fronted western from the BBC, Variety has learned. The streaming giant is understood to have boarded “The English,” which has attached the “Quiet Place” actor as its lead. The multi-part series is produced by “Doctor Foster” firm Drama Republic, whose credits include BBC Two and [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group's IPO Confirms Industry's Sexiness to Wall Street

    With Universal Music Group recently valued at $33 billion — as part of its agreement to sell 10% of itself to a consortium led by Chinese tech giant Tencent — it’s really no surprise that its competitors would test the waters. What is surprising is that Warner Music Group did it so soon, announcing its initial [...]

  • SXSW logo

    Trent Reznor, Janelle Monae, Judd Apatow, Many More Join SXSW Keynote and Speaker Lineup

    South by Southwest’s speaker lineup is always an embarrassment of riches and this year is no exception, as the festival’s final round of keynotes and featured speakers includes Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Damon Lindelof, St. Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Janelle Monáe, Lulu Wang, Soo-Man Lee, and Capitol Music Group’s Michelle Jubelirer. They join Judd Apatow, Noam [...]

  • T-Mobile Sprint merger

    T-Mobile, Sprint $26 Billion Merger Cleared After Court Rejects Challenge From States

    UPDATED: T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion deal to merge with Sprint appears to have gotten the final green light, after a federal judge shot down a lawsuit from several U.S. state attorneys general that sought to block the combo. The union of T-Mobile and Sprint will create a wireless carrier with more than 100 million customers, and [...]

  • Music Business Worldwide logo

    Penske Media Makes Substantial Investment in U.K.'s Music Business Worldwide

    Penske Media Corporation, owner of Variety and Rolling Stone, announced today a strategic investment in the British trade publication Music Business Worldwide, which first entered into a global content partnership with Rolling Stone and PMC in November 2018. With the addition of MBW to PMC’s family of brands, PMC will further leverage MBW’s expert business [...]

  • Scenario Communications Adds TV Division Led

    Scenario Communications Adds TV Division Led By Jennifer Reed

    A year after its opening, Scenario Communications is expanding by launching a television and entertainment division. Senior PR strategists Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla have joined Scenario to oversee the division. As executive vice president, Reed will oversee television publicity and communication strategies while Kukla will serve as account director. Scenario was founded in Dec. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad