Skydance, Lionsgate TV, CBS All-Access, PwC Execs to Discuss ‘Outlook for Future Growth’

The final episode of the weekly, virtual series “Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” sponsored by PwC, Ad Council and Skydance Media, will take place on June 6 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, featuring Skydance Media president and chief operating officer Jesse Sisgold, Lionsgate Television president Sandra Stern, CBS All-Access head of programming Julie McNamara, and PwC principal and US media & entertainment consulting leader Greg Boyer.

The episode, moderated by Variety senior TV writer Elaine Low, will recognize the immediate economic uncertainties brought on by COVID-19, while analyzing how current demand spikes for entertainment during this time present opportunities for media growth in the long-term.

Panelists will weigh in on how companies are looking to build upon this momentum of rising viewership across linear and digital platforms, and will discuss how the new skills and technologies they’ve adopted in this landscape impact their overall future outlook.

“Rebooting the Entertainment Industry” is a weekly, five-part series in the newly-launched Variety Streaming Room exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during significant COVID-19 disruptions. The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries