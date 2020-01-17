×

Joint Sky & NBC News Channel Confirmed, Set To Rival CNN & Bloomberg

By

Manori's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Sowersby/REX/Shutterstock (9039804t)Sky News City Studio in Elizabeth Street, Sydney, New South Wales, AustraliaAustralia - 2017
CREDIT: Richard Sowersby/REX/Shutterstoc

Comcast confirmed plans to launch a global news platform with Sky News at the launch of its highly anticipated streaming offering Peacock.

Variety understands that the channel will be a brand new service that exists independent of Sky News and NBC News, with bases likely to be set up in London and New York and a team of journalists around the world. The new venture, which is as yet untitled, could contend with the likes of CNN and Bloomberg.

An international news platform between NBC and Sky, the U.K. pay-TV operator acquired by Comcast in October 2018, was first mooted last April by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts during an earnings call. At the time, the executive said the platform would launch in late 2019, meaning that the service will now likely debut this year.

Last year, Comcast also launched free streaming service NBC News Now.

Sky and its fast-expanding production arm Sky Studios will undoubtedly play an increasingly hefty role in Comcast’s streaming plays. Sky Studios-produced comedies “Code 404,” “Hitmen” and the David Schwimmer-starring “Intelligence” are all set to sit alongside other comedy originals on Peacock.

While the streamer, set for a limited launch in April and a wider national launch in the U.S. in July, has no immediate plans for an international roll-out, it is particularly noteworthy that the service is reliant on Sky technology, which powers the pay-TV giant’s European SVOD plays Now TV and Sky Ticket in Germany.

Last year, former Now TV managing director Gidon Katz transitioned into a new role as president of direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal, while Variety understands that Patrick Miceli, Sky’s managing director of technology with group TV and digital platforms, is also now working on Peacock.

More Biz

  • Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Sowersby/REX/Shutterstock

    Joint Sky & NBC News Channel Confirmed, Set To Rival CNN & Bloomberg

    Comcast confirmed plans to launch a global news platform with Sky News at the launch of its highly anticipated streaming offering Peacock. Variety understands that the channel will be a brand new service that exists independent of Sky News and NBC News, with bases likely to be set up in London and New York and a [...]

  • Recording Academy President/CEO Deborah Dugan participates

    Grammy Shocker: Deborah Dugan Ouster Was a ‘Coup,’ Insiders Say

    As the music industry reeled in the wake of Deborah Dugan’s sudden removal from her post as president/CEO of the Recording Academy on Thursday — a mere five months after she’d taken charge, and just ten days before the Grammy Awards — even insiders were stunned by the abruptness of the move and perplexed by [...]

  • Peacock Launch: NBCUniversal Tries New Way

    Peacock Launch: NBCUniversal Tries New Way to Deliver Old-Fashioned Bundle of TV

    In the big unveiling Thursday on the “Saturday Night Live” stage at 30 Rock, NBCUniversal leaders described Peacock as a 21st century iteration of a broadcast network. For sure, the Comcast answer to the streaming wars is taking a broadcasters’ approach to programming and distributing the service that Comcast hopes might eventually represent the next [...]

  • Maoyan Entertainment

    FountainVest Buys Stake in China's Maoyan Entertainment

    Asian private equity firm, FountainVest Partners has acquired a significant minority stake in Chinese film ticketing and distribution firm Maoyan Entertainment in a deal worth about $134 million dollars. Maoyan listed its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in an IPO last year. FountainVest owns 92.6% of shares in Interstellar Investment, which in turn [...]

  • Weinstein Trial

    D.A. Accuses Weinstein Defense of Excluding White Female Jurors

    A prosecutor accused Harvey Weinstein’s defense team on Thursday of systematically excluding young white women from the jury. Seven jurors have been selected so far, but none of them are white women. On Thursday afternoon, the defense eliminated at least seven white women from two panels of prospective jurors. Joan Illuzzi, the lead prosecutor, made [...]

  • Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard

    Artist Partner Group Promotes Miles Beard to Senior VP, Powers up Leadership Team

    Artist Partner Group (APG) has strengthened its senior leadership team with several staff promotions, including: Miles Beard to SVP of A&R; Eli Piccarreta to VP of A&R; Jessica Kelm to VP of Digital Marketing; while Nikisha Bailey has been hired as VP of A&R Admin & Operations. Beard, Piccarreta, and Bailey will report to CEO Mike Caren, [...]

  • Christopher Tolkien obit

    Christopher Tolkien, Son and Editor of J.R.R. Tolkien, Dies at 95

    Christopher Tolkien, son of legendary “The Lord of the Rings” author J.R.R. Tolkien, has died, the Tolkien Society reports. He was 95. “Christopher Tolkien has died at the age of 95,” the org tweeted. “The Tolkien Society sends its deepest condolences to Baillie, Simon, Adam, Rachel and the whole Tolkien family.” Christopher Tolkien has died [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad