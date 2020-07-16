SiriusXM Names Nicole Hughey Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion

SiriusXM has named Nicole Hughey vice president of diversity & inclusion, joining the company on Thursday (July 16). She will be based in New York and report to Dara Altman, the company’s chief administrative officer.

Hughey will be responsible for creating and implementing programs and evaluating and augmenting the company’s policies and practices, which will “enable us to cultivate an organization with individuals of diverse backgrounds at all levels, and where all of our people are included and have the opportunity to grow and succeed,” according to an internal memo. Her role will include finding new ways to support, empower and amplify members of all underrepresented populations with an immediate focus on the Black community.

“While this is not a new role, it holds even greater importance in this moment to make real change and truly step toward increasing diversity and inclusion within our organization,” the memo continues.

Hughey was most recently senior director in the office of diversity, equity & inclusion at Mass General Brigham, where she advised and consulted with senior leaders on matters of diversity and inclusion. Previously, she worked at Travelers Companies, where she held several roles of increasing responsibility including second vice president – office of diversity & inclusion, where she led and launched the company’s first enterprise-wide diversity training program, designed and implemented an employee engagement initiative, designed an early-in-career recruitment framework, and designed, developed and delivered leadership and professional development programs to enhance leadership capabilities. She was recognized as one of Diversity Global Magazine’s Top 15 Champions of Diversity 2019.