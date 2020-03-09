Shanghai Disney Resort Set to Partially Reopen Monday

The Shanghai Disney Resort said it will reopen some of the shopping, dining and entertainment options on Monday, though the main theme park will remain closed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The move is the “first step of a phased reopening,” it said in a statement posted Monday to its website. The resort has been closed since January 25.

Certain facilities at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will operate with limited capacity and at reduced hours, and parking lots will reopen, the resort said. The Disneyland theme park itself will stay shut as the park “continue[s] to closely monitor health and safety conditions.”

Visitors will be required to wear masks during their entire time within the Disney Resort area, submit to temperature screenings upon arrival, and “present their Health QR code” when entering dining areas.

Walt Disney Co. owns a 43% stake in the Shanghai Disney Resort. It is one of four Disney-branded theme parks in Asia, alongside one in Hong Kong, also shut since late January, and two in Tokyo.

In an earnings call, Disney said that a two-month closure of the Shanghai park could cost it $135 million in lost earnings, while a two-month of closure of Hong Kong could cost it $145 million.

In Japan, the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks shuttered for a two-week period starting Feb. 29 to stem the spread of coronavirus, and are expected to re-open on March 16. In a normal year, they welcome about 30 million visitors.