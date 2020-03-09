×

Shanghai Disney Resort Set to Partially Reopen Monday

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shanghai Disney
CREDIT: Imaginechina/AP

The Shanghai Disney Resort said it will reopen some of the shopping, dining and entertainment options on Monday, though the main theme park will remain closed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The move is the “first step of a phased reopening,” it said in a statement posted Monday to its website. The resort has been closed since January 25.

Certain facilities at Disneytown, Wishing Star Park, and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel will operate with limited capacity and at reduced hours, and parking lots will reopen, the resort said. The Disneyland theme park itself will stay shut as the park “continue[s] to closely monitor health and safety conditions.”

Visitors will be required to wear masks during their entire time within the Disney Resort area, submit to temperature screenings upon arrival, and “present their Health QR code” when entering dining areas.

Walt Disney Co. owns a 43% stake in the Shanghai Disney Resort. It is one of four Disney-branded theme parks in Asia, alongside one in Hong Kong, also shut since late January, and two in Tokyo.

In an earnings call, Disney said that a two-month closure of the Shanghai park could cost it $135 million in lost earnings, while a two-month of closure of Hong Kong could cost it $145 million.

In Japan, the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks shuttered for a two-week period starting Feb. 29 to stem the spread of coronavirus, and are expected to re-open on March 16. In a normal year, they welcome about 30 million visitors.

More Biz

  • Shanghai Disney

    Shanghai Disney Resort Set to Partially Reopen Monday

    The Shanghai Disney Resort said it will reopen some of the shopping, dining and entertainment options on Monday, though the main theme park will remain closed to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. The move is the “first step of a phased reopening,” it said in a statement posted Monday to its website. The resort [...]

  • Ted Cruz

    Ted Cruz Quarantines Himself After Handshake With Coronavirus Victim

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz announced he has put himself in a self-quarantine after shaking hands with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement on Twitter, Cruz explained that he came into contact with the person 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. “I’m not experiencing any [...]

  • Olivier Veran

    Rising Coronavirus Cases Prompt France to Ban Gatherings of More Than 1,000

    As the number of coronavirus cases in France rises to 1,126, the country’s health minister has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an effort to contain the outbreak, which has already caused 19 deaths. In a televised press conference on Sunday evening, France’s health minister Olivier Véran said some exceptions to the ban [...]

  • Meghan Duchess of Sussex poses with

    Meghan Markle Marks International Women's Day at London High School

    Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise visit Friday to a high school in Dagenham, East London, to speak about gender parity ahead of International Women’s Day. Her visit also marked the 50th anniversary of Britain’s Equal Pay Act, which sought to prevent discrimination against women in the workplace. Markle was joined on [...]

  • SXSW Festival

    SXSW Cancellation Not Covered by Insurance

    After South by Southwest was cancelled on Friday over concerns about the coronavirus, two of its founders told the Austin Chronicle that the film festival doesn’t have insurance to cover the cancellation. Nick Barbaro, a co-founder of SXSW who is also the publisher of the Chronicle, told the paper that the festival does not have [...]

  • Milken Institute logo

    Milken Institute Global Conference Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus

    The Milken Institute Global Conference, an annual nonprofit think tank, has been rescheduled to July over fears of the coronavirus spreading. The conference was originally planned to be held May 2-6 in Beverly Hills, Calif., but it will now take place July 7-10 in Los Angeles, according to a press release. “Even though attendee registration [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad