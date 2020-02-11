Scenario Communications Adds TV Division Led By Jennifer Reed

A year after its opening, Scenario Communications is expanding by launching a television and entertainment division. Senior PR strategists Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla have joined Scenario to oversee the division.

As executive vice president, Reed will oversee television publicity and communication strategies while Kukla will serve as account director.

Scenario was founded in Dec. 2018 by Hayley Antonian, Ron Hofmann and Steven Wilson, along with Brian Lee.

In a joint statement, Hofmann, Wilson and Antonian said, “As we embark on the second year of our company, we are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Reed and Molly Kukla to our family. We have such respect for Jen and Molly, established leaders in the world of television and are looking forward to working alongside them. We are committed to creating a television and entertainment department that will be considered one of the best in the industry.”

“I’m honored and excited at this opportunity to shepherd this new division at Scenario to round out their already exciting portfolio,” said Reed. “I have admired what Steven, Hayley and Ron have built over the last year and both Molly and I feel so grateful to be able to join them and continue to build the company into something really incredible.”

Reed was formerly senior VP of television at BWR, while Kukla was director of television. They oversaw campaigns for clients including Spectrum Original, TNT, TBS, HBO Max, National Geographic and WGN America.

Before joining BWR, Reed worked in publicity for 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Broadcasting Company.

Scenario Communications specializes in media relations, event marketing, influencer/celebrity marketing and social media for entertainment, lifestyle, consumer brands and technology companies.