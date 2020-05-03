Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie and More Female Stars Battle in Viral Stunt Video

If you’ve ever wanted to see Black Widow, Harley Quinn and Gamora duke it out, you’re in luck.

Organized by actor and stuntwoman Zoe Bell, dozens of female action stars joined together for a choreographed video that has gone viral.

“I’m so bored. I just want to play with my friends. Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!” Bell says before launching a kick at the camera. Each snippet shows a new person getting knocked down by the previous participant’s attack, then punching, kicking or headbutting the next woman.

The video features a few dozen actors, including big names like “Black Widow” stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana, Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and many others. Near the end, Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie picks up a bat and flashes a smile before thwacking the camera. Daryl Hannah briefly makes an appearance, referencing her “Kill Bill” character Elle Driver while the movie’s iconic whistle plays.

Thandie Newton, Rosie Perez, Julia Butters and Rosario Dawson are a few of the other stars, and a complete cast list rolls at the end of the video. A special message also plays to all the people who helped film the popular video.

“Thanks to videographers, husbands, assistants, children, neighbors, whoever took it in the teeth,” the video said. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Watch the full video below.