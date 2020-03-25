×

‘Scare Tactics’ Producer Accuses Ex-Partner of Creating Copycat Show

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scare Tactics SyFy Tracy Morgan
CREDIT: Courtesy of SyFy

The producer of a horror reality show has sued his former partner accusing him of creating a copycat show that is now running on Netflix.

Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey co-created “Scare Tactics,” a hidden camera show that ran for five seasons on Syfy from 2003 to 2013. According to the suit, the two had a falling out in 2011, which resulted in an agreement whereby Healey divested his interest in the show.

Healey went on to create a new show, “Prank Encounters,” which launched on Netflix last October and bears a resemblance to the earlier show. Two seasons of “Scare Tactics” are also currently available on Netflix.

Hallock alleges that his former partner effectively created an unauthorized reboot of the original show. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, states claims of copyright infringement and breach of contract.

The suit alleges that Healey hired numerous staffers who worked on “Scare Tactics,” and that several episodes of the new show have blatantly ripped off storylines from the original. Hallock states that the original show cost about $40 million to produce, and the “reboot” has harmed the value of the original show.

“Development, production and delivery of content is expensive, and by infringing upon the Copyright Holder Plaintiffs’ copyrights in specific Scare Tactics stories, as herein alleged, Defendants have effectively destroyed the Copyright Holder Plaintiffs’ ability to realize the full extent of returns on their significant financial investment,” the suit alleges.

The suit also accuses Healey of misappropriating elements of an episode of “Freak Encounters,” a show the pair created together that ran on Animal Planet.

More Biz

  • Scare Tactics SyFy Tracy Morgan

    'Scare Tactics' Producer Accuses Ex-Partner of Creating Copycat Show

    The producer of a horror reality show has sued his former partner accusing him of creating a copycat show that is now running on Netflix. Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey co-created “Scare Tactics,” a hidden camera show that ran for five seasons on Syfy from 2003 to 2013. According to the suit, the two had [...]

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Broadcasters Pressure Government for Freelancer Pay as Decision Looms

    The leaders of broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have united to apply pressure on the U.K. government for expansive economic measures for the self-employed — a highly anticipated directive due Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his daily press briefing Wednesday that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer would reveal these measures on [...]

  • Bill Cosby is escorted out of

    Bill Cosby's Attorneys Fear He Will Contract Coronavirus in Prison

    Bill Cosby’s attorneys fear that he will contract the coronavirus in prison, and are contemplating asking for him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix, near Philadelphia, after being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman at his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad