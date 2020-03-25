‘Scare Tactics’ Producer Accuses Ex-Partner of Creating Copycat Show

The producer of a horror reality show has sued his former partner accusing him of creating a copycat show that is now running on Netflix.

Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey co-created “Scare Tactics,” a hidden camera show that ran for five seasons on Syfy from 2003 to 2013. According to the suit, the two had a falling out in 2011, which resulted in an agreement whereby Healey divested his interest in the show.

Healey went on to create a new show, “Prank Encounters,” which launched on Netflix last October and bears a resemblance to the earlier show. Two seasons of “Scare Tactics” are also currently available on Netflix.

Hallock alleges that his former partner effectively created an unauthorized reboot of the original show. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, states claims of copyright infringement and breach of contract.

The suit alleges that Healey hired numerous staffers who worked on “Scare Tactics,” and that several episodes of the new show have blatantly ripped off storylines from the original. Hallock states that the original show cost about $40 million to produce, and the “reboot” has harmed the value of the original show.

“Development, production and delivery of content is expensive, and by infringing upon the Copyright Holder Plaintiffs’ copyrights in specific Scare Tactics stories, as herein alleged, Defendants have effectively destroyed the Copyright Holder Plaintiffs’ ability to realize the full extent of returns on their significant financial investment,” the suit alleges.

The suit also accuses Healey of misappropriating elements of an episode of “Freak Encounters,” a show the pair created together that ran on Animal Planet.