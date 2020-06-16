Samantha Bee to Participate in Q&A Following Screening of TBS’ ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’

Samantha Bee will join Variety’s Kate Aurthur for an exclusive Q&A interview and screening of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on June 30 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in in the Variety Streaming Room presented by TBS.

The virtual conversation will include a screening of the pilot “Pandemic Video Diaries.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: https://variety.com/fullfrontal