Samantha Bee to Participate in Q&A Following Screening of TBS’ ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’

June 30 in the Variety Streaming Room

TBS Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Samantha Bee will join Variety’s Kate Aurthur for an exclusive Q&A interview and screening of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” on June 30 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in in the Variety Streaming Room presented by TBS.

The virtual conversation will include a screening of the pilot “Pandemic Video Diaries.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: https://variety.com/fullfrontal

