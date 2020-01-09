SAG Headquarters Evacuated Again After New Threat

UPDATE: The SAG-AFTRA offices in Los Angeles and New York have received an all-clear after a bomb threat was called in for the second time in three days.

“Earlier this morning, we received a telephone threat targeting our Los Angeles and New York national offices. We notified law enforcement and evacuated the buildings. The police department investigated and has determined that the threat is not sufficiently credible. We have returned to our offices,” said a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a bomb threat was called into the 5700 block of Wilshire in Los Angeles around 10:26 a.m. on Thursday. The police reported that they were investigating the situation.

The headquarters in both Los Angeles and New York were also evacuated on Tuesday due to a seemingly similar phone threat.

The L.A. building is located in Los Angeles Miracle Mile area near the L.A. County Museum of Art. In New York, the organization is based near Lincoln Center.

The threats come 10 days before the annual SAG Awards ceremony, set for Jan. 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in downtown Los Angeles.