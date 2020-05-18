‘S-Town’ Podcast Producers Settle Lawsuit With Subject’s Estate

The producers of “S-Town” have settled a publicity lawsuit with the estate of John B. McLemore, the deceased subject of the hit podcast.

The estate filed the suit Bibb County, Ala., in July 2018, alleging that the podcast had used McLemore’s identity for a commercial purpose, violating the Alabama Right of Publicity law.

The settlement was finalized on Friday, according to Cooper Shattuck, one of the plaintiff’s attorneys.

“I am pleased that the parties were able to resolve the S-Town lawsuit by mutual agreement,” said Craig Cargile, the estate administrator, in a statement.

Shattuck declined to say whether any money had changed hands. However, he did say that the estate has “no objection or claim to the podcast, nor does the estate have any objection or claim to any future uses of the podcast or the journalistic and creative work relating to John B. McLemore by the defendants or their designees.”

“S-Town” was released in 2017. Narrator Brian Reed tells the story of McLemore, a restorer of antique clocks who invites Reed to Woodstock, Ala., to investigate a murder. McLemore dies of suicide partway through the seven-episode series, and Reed continues to investigate his life, his sexuality and his mental health. The show won a Peabody Award and was downloaded more than 80 million times.

Cargile, acting as a guardian ad litem for McLemore’s mother, went to probate court following the release of the podcast in order to establish McLemore’s estate. He then filed suit, alleging that “S-Town” had sold ads to Blue Apron, Squarespace, and other brands, and had therefore hijacked McLemore’s publicity rights for a commercial purpose.

Serial Productions, which produced the show, argued that the suit should be thrown out because “S-Town” was a work of journalism, and was protected by the First Amendment.

However, in March 2019, Judge L. Scott Coogler refused to dismissed the complaint, saying the plaintiff had asserted a “plausible claim for relief.”

The two sides engaged in discovery, with Reed sitting for a deposition in January. They also sought mediation.

On March 12, Coogler ordered the case dismissed with prejudice after the parties informed him they had reached an agreement. However, according to Shattuck, the deal was not finalized until Friday.

Serial Productions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2018, it was reported that “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy was in talks to direct a film version of the podcast. That project remains in development.