×

‘Pose’ Star Ryan Jamaal Swain, Troian Bellisario Fundraise for LA Family Housing During Coronavirus Pandemic

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

LA Family Housing is enlisting the help of its young Hollywood action committee to assist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Pose” star Ryan Jamaal Swain and Troian Bellisario are among the celebrities throwing their support behind the organization, with calls on their Instagram accounts for donations.

“Amidst the COVID-19 crisis LA Family Housing remains open and committed to supporting our homeless neighbors,” Bellisario said in a post to her 12.6 million followers. “But we can’t do it alone. You can help provide meals, supply disease prevention items [and] equip our outreach team. Donate today.”

Sports Illustrated model Hunter McGrady did the same. “The homeless population’s weakened immune systems and lack of hygiene facilities put them at a greater risk during this time,” she wrote on Instagram. “If you can, please donate!!”

LAFH, formed in 1988, aims to help people transition out of homelessness through various programs. Its annual fundraising gala in April at the Pacific Design Center has been postponed until Oct. 22 because of the crisis. About 800 guests helped raise more than $2 million at last year’s benefit.

Warner Bros. Entertainment marketing chief Blair Rich has been a board member of LAFH for 11 years. She has been a homeless advocate since high school, cooking and serving meals to the homeless in Santa Monica. “Homelessness is the most urgent moral issue of our day, and sadly the next generation’s crisis to solve,” Rich told Variety in a statement. “In a city replete with wealth, 60,000 people are without shelter, 18,000 of them kids in LAUSD. Young Hollywood possess the ingenuity, determination and conviction to help galvanize people to get involved, and to inspire solutions and raise awareness of the reality that if we don’t address this issue, it is not only inhumane, but will impact the health of our city forever. It shouldn’t take a pandemic for people to want to protect our most vulnerable, but perhaps it will finally inspire broader activism that we desperately need.”

LAFH has implemented several changes to its programming to address coronavirus, including educational outreach on the street and providing hot meals, as well as laptops to families with children.

More Biz

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Broadcasters Pressure Government for Freelancer Pay as Decision Looms

    The leaders of broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have united to apply pressure on the U.K. government for expansive economic measures for the self-employed — a highly anticipated directive due Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his daily press briefing Wednesday that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer would reveal these measures on [...]

  • Bill Cosby is escorted out of

    Bill Cosby's Attorneys Fear He Will Contract Coronavirus in Prison

    Bill Cosby’s attorneys fear that he will contract the coronavirus in prison, and are contemplating asking for him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix, near Philadelphia, after being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman at his [...]

  • Elan Lee Exploding Kittens Variety Strictly

    Listen: Can a Card Game Become the Next Big Media Brand?

    For game designer Elan Lee, business is about more than profits; it’s his own personal redemption. After spending 20-plus years in a career that took him from crafting special effects at Industrial Light & Magic to lead game designer at Microsoft’s Xbox console, he realized he didn’t want to work anymore on anything that contributed [...]

  • U.K. Festival Raindance Sets October, November

    Raindance Film Festival Reveals Later Fall Dates to Account for Coronavirus Impact

    The 28th edition of the Raindance Film Festival will take place in London from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. this year. Known as a showcase for independent cinema, the festival normally attracts some 16,000 visitors annually. The 2019 edition took place in September, but organizers have likely moved the event back as a precautionary measure [...]

  • DF-11915_R2 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    U.K. Studios Mull Going Dark Amid Coronavirus Lockdown But Confusion Reigns

    Major U.K. studios are recalibrating coronavirus strategies as they parse recent government advice around the country’s lockdown, and whether or not they should go dark. U.K. studios including Elstree, Pinewood, Shepperton and Warner Bros. Leavesden are still believed to be operational — albeit with minimal staff on the ground — despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad