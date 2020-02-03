Rush Limbaugh Discloses Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Conservative radio firebrand Rush Limbaugh disclosed Monday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Limbaugh, 69, told listeners of his syndicated radio show that he has an advanced form of the disease and will miss at least several days of his daily radio program.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody. I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing, ’cause I don’t like making things about me,” Limbaugh told his audience. “But there are going to be days that I’m not gonna be able to be here because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment, and I know that that would inspire all kinds of curiosity with people wondering what’s going on.”

Limbaugh said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 after he experienced shortness of breath on Jan. 12. He expects to be back on the air on Feb. 6 after he goes through a series of tests over the next few days.

“My intention is to come here every day I can and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day, because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally,” he said.

Limbaugh is reported to have recently signed a new four-year deal to remain as host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” which is syndicated by iHeartMedia’s Premiere Networks division. Limbaugh is one of the nation’s most popular radio personalities. He’s been a strong political voice since he went national with ABC Radio Networks in 1988.

“Over his last 31 years on-air he has developed a deeply personal relationship with his listeners and he intends to remain on the air, being there with his audience,” iHeartMedia CEO Bob Pittman and president-COO Rich Bressler said in a joint statement. “Rush is both a colleague and a dear friend, and we know he will handle the situation with courage and grace.”