Rolling Stones Open Official Store in London (Photos)

The Rolling Stones will open their first “flagship” store, “RS No. 9 Carnaby,” on Wednesday at 9 Carnaby Street in London’s Soho district.

The new store, created in partnership with Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, features all of the hallmarks of the iconic band and includes exclusive new fashion label “RS No. 9 Carnaby.” The store is a product of the group’s long-term deal with UMG inked in 2018, which encompasses the band’s recorded-music and audio-visual catalogs, archival support, global merchandising and brand management.

The store will also introduce “Stones Red,” the official color from Pantone established from the first use of the band’s iconic logo. A collection celebrating the Rolling Stones official Pantone color along with exclusive limited-edition vinyl will also launch with the store.

The Rolling Stones said in a statement, “Soho has always encapsulated Rock ‘n’ Roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store. We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy.”

Jointly curated by the Rolling Stones and Bravado, the shop follows the brand colors of red and black and the glass floor features lyrics, while the fitting rooms are adorned with album artwork.

EJacobs Photography

Exclusive store collaborations include Chateau Baccarat, from French luxury brand Baccarat, a collection of crystal wine glasses, champagne flutes, tumblers, wine decanter, and a beer glass engraved with the Tongue and Lips of the Rolling Stones. Other exclusives include The Soloist chairs and scarves and from premium Swedish raincoat brand Stutterheim there is a handcrafted high quality rubberised cotton raincoat which features the Rolling Stones logo. More exciting collabs will be announced soon.