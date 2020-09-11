Roku, Showtime, CBS Interactive, Ad Council and PwC Execs to Discuss Breakthrough Marketing

The seventh episode of Variety’s Rebooting the Entertainment Industry series, sponsored by PwC and Ad Council, will debut on Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The Breakthrough Marketing Roundtable will feature panelists Domenic DiMeglio, EVP, Distribution, Marketing and Operations, CBS Digital Media Group, CBS Interactive; Andrea Fishman, Partner, TMT Tech-Enabled Experience Transformation, PwC; Kathy Kayse, Chief Media Strategy and Partnerships Officer, The Ad Council; Tim Natividad, Head of Performance Advertising, Roku; and Puja Vohra, EVP Marketing and Strategy, Showtime Networks.

Panelists will discuss what creative messaging is resonating with consumers as well as what is breaking through to audiences in the crowded content environment. Rebooting the Entertainment Industry is a weekly series in the “Variety Streaming Room” exploring how the entertainment industry is refocusing and redefining business during significant COVID-19 disruptions.

The event is free to attend, but requires registration: variety.com/rebootseries

The “Variety Streaming Room” is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.