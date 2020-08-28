Roku, Google, Sky Studios, ViacomCBS, Bitmovin Execs to Discuss Succeeding in Global Streaming Economy

Variety International Editor Manori Ravindran will moderate a conversation about succeeding in the global streaming economy with Yulia Poltorak, Head of International Content Distribution, Roku; Jane Millichip, Chief Commercial Officer, Sky Studios; Kelly Day, Chief Operating Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International; Debbie Weinstein, VP, YouTube and video global solutions, Google; and Stefan Lederer, CEO, Bitmovin. The conversation will be hosted in the “Variety Streaming Room” presented by Bitmovin on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

The panel will explore how streaming services are expanding internationally, the best business and monetization strategies to succeed in the crowded environment, and what programming is especially resonating with audiences. The content leaders will share insights about the expanding streaming industry and what it means for the direction of their businesses.

“This year we’ve had two extremely successful virtual events, NAB Live and APAC Live, and we’re about to launch our biggest of the year, IBC Live, with over two weeks of unique content, focused on reducing costs in the video workflow and innovating in the OTT space,” Lederer said. “Adopting the latest in innovative video compression technologies has proven, and will continue to prove, vital to the distribution of high-quality content over the same video infrastructures that supported us in the past, enabling the same rich, compelling viewer experience to be delivered, while reducing distribution costs.”

The “Variety Streaming Room” is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual event at variety.com/bitmovinevent.