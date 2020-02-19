Roddy Ricch Dominates Rolling Stone Charts, but Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Debuts in Top 5

After ceding to Lil Wayne last week, Roddy Ricch is back to dominating the Rolling Stone charts, although he’ll likely take a back seat next week to Justin Bieber, whose first album in nearly five years, “Changes,” dropped on Friday.

Ricch and Drake and Future continued their reign over the Top 100 Songs chart this week. Ricch’s “The Box” held at No. 1 with around 40 million streams, while Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” is at No. 2 for the fifth straight week, earning nearly 25 million. Debuting further down the chart, Bieber’s “Intentions” landed at No. 3 with 15.9 million streams, and Nicki Minaj’s first single of 2020, “Yikes,” entered at No. 6 with 11.8 million. Also debuting in the Top 40 were Lil Mosey’s “Blueberry Faygo” at No. 32, Meek Mill’s “Believe” at No. 38 and Joji’s “Run” at No. 39.

Looking at albums, Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” returned to No. 1 with more than 100 million streams, approximately twice as many as the second most-streamed album, Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.” Last week’s topper, Lil Wayne’s “Funeral,” dropped to No. 5 while Green Day’s latest “Father of All…” landed at No. 6. In a sad coincidence, Pop Smoke was murdered the day after his latest mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2,” debuted at No. 8. Elsewhere, R&B singer Brent Faiyaz’s “F— the World” debuted at No. 18 and the soundtrack to the film “Birds of Prey” landed at No. 24.

Finally, Ricch returned to the top of the Artists 500 chart, replacing Lil Wayne, with 117.3 million streams, besting second and third place finishers Post Malone (95.6 million) and Drake (93.5 million).

Elsewhere in the Top 10 of the Rolling Stone Artists 500, Eminem, Youngboy Never Broke Again and Billie Eilish occupied slots 4-6 while Lil Wayne dropped to No. 7.

See the full Rolling Stone charts here.