‘Fleabag,’ ‘Chernobyl’ Among Banff Rockie Award Winners as U.K. Dominates

The U.K. dominated the Banff World Media festival’s 2020 Rockie Awards international program competition, winning 14 top honors, including for “Fleabag” and “Gentleman Jack.” U.S. shows won 11 awards, while Canada took home seven gongs.

The awards were held virtually this year and streamed live, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The competition featured 128 nominations from 35 countries including the U.K., U.S., Canada, Belgium, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, China and Switzerland.

BBC, HBO and Lookout Point’s “Gentleman Jack” won English-language drama series, while All3Media, BBC Three and Two Brothers Pictures’ “Fleabag” won English-language comedy series. “Fleabag” also won the the Grand Jury prize, which recognizes the best in show from the international program competition’s winning entries.

“Although it was one of the funniest scripts we’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, ‘Fleabag’ is also one of the most romantic, sexy, heart-breaking, smart and devastating programs on television; which only proves the genius of Phoebe and the phenomenal cast,” said Two Brothers Pictures in a statement. “Fleabag” is created by and stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

HBO, Sister, Sky Atlantic, The Mighty Mint and Word Games’ “Chernobyl” won best limited series, while BBC Two, Netflix and Sister’s “Giri/Haji” won non-English-language drama series.

The $25,000 Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content went to the “Baroness von Sketch Show” that also won the Canadian award of distinction for the group’s creators and stars Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen and Meredith MacNeill; as well as the comedy and variety program award.

Jamie Brown, CEO and executive producer of Frantic Films, said: “As this series first started coming together, we dared to dream we might create a show that could stand with the best of Canadian comedy – and considering the company we’d be in, we knew that was an incredibly ambitious goal. I’d like to think that this incredibly important award goes a long way in showing that we may have achieved that audacious dream.”

The awards show was hosted by the “Baroness” comics Brown, Taylor and Whalen. The 2021 festival will take place in June 2021 in Banff, Alberta.

International Program Competition winners:

Drama Series: English Language

“Gentleman Jack”

BBC, HBO, Lookout Point

U.K., U.S.

Comedy Series: English Language

“Fleabag”

all3media, BBC Three, Two Brothers Pictures

U.K.

Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

HBO, Sister, Sky Atlantic, The Mighty Mint, Word Games

Lithuania, U.K., Ukraine, U.S.

Drama Series: Non-English Language

“Giri/Haji” (Duty/Shame)

BBC Two, Netflix, Sister

Japan, U.K.

Comedy Series: Non-English Language

“Mytho”

ARTE France, Netflix

France

Children & Youth Fiction Series

“Hardball”

ABC iview, ABC ME, Australian Children’s Foundation, Northern Pictures

Australia, U.K.

Lifestyle Program

“Employable Me”

Accessible Media Inc., all3media, Thomas Howe Associates Inc.

Canada

Comedy & Variety Program

“Baroness von Sketch Show”

CBC, Frantic Films

Canada

Science & Technology Program

“Science Fair”

Muck Media, National Geographic, Univision

U.S.

History & Biography Program

“Free Solo”

Image Nation, Itinerant Media, Little Monster Films, National Geographic, Parkes+MacDonald

U.S.

Docusoap & Docuseries

“Who Are You Calling Fat?”

BBC, Love Productions

U.K.

Sci-Fi & Genre-Based Series

“His Dark Materials”

Bad Wolf, BBC, HBO

Canada, U.K., U.S,

Podcast of the Year

“This Sounds Serious”

Castbox, Kelly&Kelly

Canada, U.S.

Innovative Producer Award

Winner: Wattpad Studios

A+ E Inclusion Award

Winner: Niecy Nash

The A+E Inclusion Award is presented in recognition of visionary work in media that champions and reflects the diversity of the world in which we live.

Canadian Award of Distinction

Winner: Aurora Browne, Carolyn Taylor, Jennifer Whalen & Meredith MacNeill of “Baroness von Sketch Show”

Francophone Prize

Winner: “MAMMOUTH 2019”

Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian Content

Winner: “Baroness von Sketch Show”

Grand Jury Prize

Winner: “Fleabag”