×

Pharrell, Michele Anthony, Jody Gerson, Jon Platt Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pharrell Williams movie musical
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York today announced five new members who have joined their Board of Directors: Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group); Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing); Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products); Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing); and artist/producer/entrepreneur Pharrell Williams.

“We’re both fortunate and honored to welcome these creative leaders in music and entertainment to our Board,” said RRHOF Board Chairman John Sykes. “Each brings to our Board deep experience and extensive knowledge of music that will help us continue to grow the Foundation as a true cultural institution.”

According to the announcement, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation’s Board of Directors “support the Foundation’s mission to engage, teach and inspire through the power of rock and roll, recognizing the indelible role rock and roll music plays in modern life and culture.” Each year, the Foundation selects the inductees into the Hall of Fame. In partnership with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, its goal is to connect rock and roll fans with the music and artists they love and preserve and protect historical artifacts and records.

Each year the foundation hosts its Induction Ceremony recognizing both performers and non-performers who have had the greatest influence on rock and roll music and culture. This year’s ceremony is Saturday, May 2 and will be broadcast live on HBO.

Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T.Rex are the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees. Receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is essentially for non-performing professionals, are longtime Bruce Springsteen manager and former music critic Jon Landau and veteran Eagles manager and multifaceted executive Irving Azoff.

 

More Biz

  • Pharrell Williams movie musical

    Pharrell, Michele Anthony, Jody Gerson, Jon Platt Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York today announced five new members who have joined their Board of Directors: Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group); Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing); Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products); Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing); and artist/producer/entrepreneur [...]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Narrows TV Subscriber Loss in Q4 but Drops Sling TV Customers For the First Time

    Dish Network continued to feel the cord-cutting sting in the fourth quarter of 2019: While its total subscriber losses in the period were not as bad as the year earlier, the company dropped 94,000 Sling TV over-the-top customers — the first time its OTT service lost subscribers since launching in 2015. Dish’s net pay-TV subscribers [...]

  • Deutsche Telekom

    Deutsche Telekom, RTL Join Quake Europe to Boost 5G Startups (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. venture capital firm Quake Capital is partnering with German telco giant Deutsche Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland on a new technology accelerator program focused on 5G immersive entertainment. Based in Cologne, Quake Europe will target seed-level investments in early stage consumer-focused 5G tech ventures in Europe. Deutsche Telekom tech incubator Hubraum is serving as [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Jury Ends First Day of Deliberation With No Verdict

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The jury got the case on Tuesday morning after a six-week trial, in which six women took the stand to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual assault. Weinstein faces five counts, including two counts of predatory sexual [...]

  • CDBaby logo

    CD Baby Is Shutting Down Its Retail Store

    As if the name “CD Baby” weren’t already an anachronism, the independent distributor announced late last week that it is shutting down its retail store, although it will continue to distribute physical product through other channels. “CD Baby’s mission is to help artists monetize and promote their music in the best ways possible,” a message [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Jury Requests to See Evidence During Start of Deliberation

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial asked to be shown the blueprints of his Soho apartment, and some Weinstein emails in which certain accusers’ names were highlighted. The 12-person panel began deliberating earlier on Tuesday morning, after Justice James Burke read them instructions. Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at the Soho [...]

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam Tell Congressmen BOSS Ticket-Reform Act Is ‘Flawed’

    UPDATED: The BOSS Act is legislation designed to crack down on improper practices in the secondary ticket market — bots, price-gougers and the like — spearheaded by New Jersey Democratic Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Frank Pallone Jr. The bill, which is officially named the “Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing Act” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad